Le Mars boys, girls bowling teams qualify for state
View Comments
PREP BOWLING

Le Mars boys, girls bowling teams qualify for state

{{featured_button_text}}

LE MARS, Iowa -- Both the Le Mars girls and the Bulldog boys qualified for the Class 2A state bowling tournament after having good days at the district meet on Tuesday.

The Le Mars girls' bowling team won its district with a 2,830, the second-highest total in the state on Tuesday in 2A. Keokuk rolled the highest total with a 3,085. Le Mars totaled a 1,935 in the individual games.

Sam Schiefen led Le Mars with a 444 to win the individual district title for Le Mars. Teammate Alyssa Williams was right behind her with a 443 and had a high game of 244. Kaitelin Konz rolled a 377 and Emily Peters finished with a 348.

The Le Mars boys finished with a 3,188 to qualify for the state meet as an at-large qualifier. Denison-Schleswig's Trey Brotherton, a sophomore, had the top individual game in Class 2A with a 565. He rolled a 269 in game one and almost rolled a 300, just missing with a 296.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News