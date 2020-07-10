Le Mars' Brooke Haage appreciates adjustments made en route to home run

“I think as far as the year has developed, her patience has gotten a lot better,” Steffen said. “Her home run was a great example of it. She waited on it and drove it hard.”

Haage’s home run went off the scoreboard in left field.

“I knew I had to sit back and wait,” Haage said. “(SB-L pitcher Abby Lewis) isn’t the quickest pitcher compared to (Kenzie) Foley, so I sat back and waited. I drove that as hard as I could.”

Haage also moves up in the box so that she doesn’t have to wait that extra second for the pitch to come to her.

The Bulldogs are 12-3 this season and their playoff opener is July 18 at home against Spencer or Spirit Lake.

Steffen admitted it has been a bit of a surprise to see the Bulldogs play well, but she also has enjoyed seeing the team come together since the June 1 first practice.

As a senior, Haage has appreciated having a successful season, especially since Steffen is in her first season coaching Le Mars.