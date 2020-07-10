Le Mars' Brooke Haage appreciates adjustments made en route to home run

LE MARS, Iowa — Brooke Haage’s bat has been a main key for the Le Mars High School softball team this summer.
She’s had to do a lot of waiting, especially at the plate.
“I’ve always been ahead of pitchers, and this year, it was even worse,” Haage said. “I’ve learned to sit back and wait for those good pitches.”
When the season started, Bulldogs coach Keely Steffen worked on Haage waiting on slower pitches and not getting too far out ahead of them.
Haage had a tendency to get out in front of pitches, which led to her not getting as much power when she made contact sometimes.
Whatever tricks Steffen used on Haage are working.
As of Thursday, Haage was hitting .377 with a team-high 17 RBIs and 20 hits, which is second on the team.
Haage has worked on going with the pitch. For example, if a pitcher gives the Bulldogs senior a pitch on the outside corner, she tries to take said pitch the other way.
“I definitely wait on it and I wait on my back foot,” Haage said.
Haage also hit a home run in Game 2 of a Missouri River doubleheader on Tuesday, making it the first time a Bulldogs hitter has homered in a game.
“I think as far as the year has developed, her patience has gotten a lot better,” Steffen said. “Her home run was a great example of it. She waited on it and drove it hard.”
Haage’s home run went off the scoreboard in left field.
“I knew I had to sit back and wait,” Haage said. “(SB-L pitcher Abby Lewis) isn’t the quickest pitcher compared to (Kenzie) Foley, so I sat back and waited. I drove that as hard as I could.”
Haage also moves up in the box so that she doesn’t have to wait that extra second for the pitch to come to her.
The Bulldogs are 12-3 this season and their playoff opener is July 18 at home against Spencer or Spirit Lake.
Steffen admitted it has been a bit of a surprise to see the Bulldogs play well, but she also has enjoyed seeing the team come together since the June 1 first practice.
As a senior, Haage has appreciated having a successful season, especially since Steffen is in her first season coaching Le Mars.
“It’s been so fun,” Haage said. “Coach is welcoming us really well. She keeps us up, and she always talks about attitude and effort. That’s really helped us out this year. It’s nice having just a fast start, but we have to carry that over into the postseason.”
Haage acknowledged that playing for Steffen has been a change, but a good one. Steffen encourages the Bulldogs to play more aggressively with more power.
“She knows what we have to do to fix and making the adjustments,” Haage said. “Last year, we played a lot of small ball. This year, she asks us to drive the ball harder. It’s for sure a lot more fun. It’s really nice having a younger coach.”
