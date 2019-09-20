Le MARS, Iowa -- The first play ever at the newly remodeled Le Mars Community Stadium set the tone for things to come here Friday night.
Actually, a penalty on the opening kickoff pushed Le Mars back to its own 9-yard line, but on the initial offensive snap, Aisea Toki hauled in a short pass from Tate Westhoff and it was off to the races.
The speedy Toki set sail on a 91-yard scoring play, accounting for the first touchdown on the bright and shiny artificial turf at Jim Lorenzen Field.
Le Mars went on to score on each of its first six possessions and shellacked Sioux City North 62-13 in the Bulldogs’ homecoming game.
Both Westhoff and Toki played only one half, putting up some impressive numbers as Le Mars moved to 3-1 on the season.
Westhoff, a senior, completed all nine of his passes for 330 yards and five touchdowns. Three of those were to Toki, who also returned an interception 60 yards for a score.
“That was better than we could have ever imagined, the crowd was awesome,” Westhoff said. “That was a perfect way to start with Aisea taking it to the house.”
Toki, another senior, made the best of his four catches, finishing with 198 yards. His other touchdown receptions were 37 and 63 yards.
By halftime, Le Mars had built an insurmountable 48-7 cushion. Because of the mercy rule, a continuous clock ran the entire second half and Coach Gabe Tardive was able to give his reserves ample playing time.
North aided the Bulldogs’ cause in the first half, electing to go for it on fourth down three times and coming up short on each occasion. Le Mars turned all of those into touchdowns.
The Bulldogs’ defense gave up some yards and two scoring passes from Gavin Hauge to Dante Hanson, but for the most part was solid.
“We didn’t want to step off the gas after last week and we think we’re improving,” Tardive said. “We’re looking at week in and week out and we’ve got a huge week coming up. We’ve got a good Storm Lake team to open our district and we can’t take anybody lightly.”
Senior Trevor Smith scored on a 2-yard plunge and turned a screen pass into an 80-yard touchdown. He finished with 79 yards on 11 carries.
Another of Westhoff’s five touchdown passes went to Anthony Lamoreux. Backup quarterback Carter Arens ran for one score and connected with Dylan Rasmussen for a TD pass.
“We have a good group but have to continue to work and get better each week,” Tardive said. “I think they did some good things this week but we have to take a big step next week getting into district play.”
The city of Le Mars had long anticipated the christening of the new facility. The Bulldogs played each of their first three games on the road, including a season-opening 33-32 loss at Sioux Center, but the hometown team put on quite a show on homecoming night.
“We can’t even put into words what it’s like to play here,” Westhoff said. “We know we have to keep building and have a lot of things to work on. But right now we’re really locked in and improving each week.”
North’s Hauge completed 13 of 23 passes for 223 yards. Hanson had eight receptions for 137 yards and touchdowns of 54 and 26 yards. Freshman Brady Wavrunek carried 20 times for 94 yards.
The Stars, coming off a 20-19 victory over city rival West, start Class 4A district play Friday at Des Moines Lincoln.