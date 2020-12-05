Le Mars ends game on 8-0 run to beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton

LE MARS, Iowa — Spencer Mackey had Friday’s game circled on his calendar.
Ever since Sergeant Bluff-Luton beat Le Mars in the postseason last year, Mackey and his Bulldogs teammates have been waiting to even the score.
And, the Bulldogs did just that on Friday.
Mackey, a Le Mars senior, hit some late clutch free throws at home to defeat the Warriors 53-48 in MRAC play.
“It was one of those games where you don’t know how the season is going to look with COVID-19, and you have to come out and give it your all,” Mackey said. “I thought we really did tonight.”
Le Mars picked up its first win of the season after a six-point loss to Unity Christian earlier this week, and like their girls basketball team, the Warriors were playing their first game this season.
“I’m pleased with my guys,” Bulldogs coach Dave Irwin said. “Every single possession in the game was so valuable. It’s a big win for our guys. You look at Sergeant Bluff, they went to the state tournament last year … they have a team that can go again and that makes us feel good.”
Mackey led the Bulldogs with 21 points, and hit five out of six free throws in the final minute. He also hit a key 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 24 seconds left in the game that put the Bulldogs within a three-point deficit after SB-L went on a big run.
When Mackey was in quarantine, he had nothing else to do, so when the thought of the playoff loss came to mind, he popped on the game film and watched it.
This didn’t happen just once. Mackey and his teammates watched that game multiple times, and the takeaway was the same after watching that 61-46 loss: The Bulldogs were just as good as the Warriors.
“That was definitely the biggest game in my head,” Mackey said. “It sucks making it all the way to the end, and then losing to go to the state tournament. That was definitely a bitter moment and it left a bitter taste in our mouth. It definitely left a lot of motivation.”
Friday’s game was a lot closer than the one back on March 2 at North High School.
The halftime score was 23-21 in favor of SB-L, and it held a three-point lead (36-33) at the end of the third quarter.
At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Warriors were going on a little bit of a run. In fact, SB-L outscored Le Mars 7-2 in the first 1:07 in the stanza.
Jake Layman started it off with a layup as he drove down the middle of the lane, then Majok Majouk took care of the rest with a 3-pointer and a fastbreak dunk.
The Warriors led 43-35 at that point, but Le Mars coach Dave Irwin didn’t want his team to get flustered. Sure, Majouk’s five points came off turnovers, but the Bulldogs knew they could chip away.
“We know our talent and we know that we have a great team,” Mackey said. “Our biggest issue tonight is that we had careless turnovers. We just had to stick to the fundamentals and our offense and stay calm. I thought we really did that.”
The Warriors brought length to throw off the Bulldogs a little bit. SB-L has eight players on its roster at 6-foot or taller, with Layman (6-8) and Majouk (6-10) being the two tallest.
Le Mars ended up making a comeback.
The Bulldogs were in the bonus with 5:49 to go, and Brady Williams led off the comeback with a free throw in the one-and-one situation.
Mackey then hit a layup, and Williams returned to the free-throw line to make two more.
Brady Schaap of SB-L responded with a corner 3-pointer.
The Bulldogs then countered Schaap’s 3 with a trey from Mackey.
With 1:16 left, Le Mars caught up to the Warriors with a Williams 3 with 1:18 left. That sparked an 8-0 run to end the game.
“We were playing hard on defense and just being physical,” Mackey said. “We had to be strong tonight. It’s hard but you have to be physical with them.”
Le Mars forced the Warriors to commit 20 turnovers. The Bulldogs forced three in the final 1:18.
“They’re a good team and they always compete hard. It was one of those deals where we didn’t handle it very well,” Warriors coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. “I think that won’t be the only time a team tries to get after us. With the schedule that we play, that’s going to be a nightly thing. We have to grow up a little bit.”
The Warriors will go back to practice next week and work on being stronger with the ball. The Warriors have three straight home games — against West, North and Council Bluffs Lincoln — in the next 10 days.
“Part of it is a growing process, too,” Vander Schaaf said. “We have some experienced guys and we have some new guys too. I thought the new guys played well. There were some positives to take away. We’re still getting there.”
Majouk led SB-L with 19 points and Layman scored 17.
