Le Mars ends game on 8-0 run to beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton

When Mackey was in quarantine, he had nothing else to do, so when the thought of the playoff loss came to mind, he popped on the game film and watched it.

This didn’t happen just once. Mackey and his teammates watched that game multiple times, and the takeaway was the same after watching that 61-46 loss: The Bulldogs were just as good as the Warriors.

“That was definitely the biggest game in my head,” Mackey said. “It sucks making it all the way to the end, and then losing to go to the state tournament. That was definitely a bitter moment and it left a bitter taste in our mouth. It definitely left a lot of motivation.”

Friday’s game was a lot closer than the one back on March 2 at North High School.

The halftime score was 23-21 in favor of SB-L, and it held a three-point lead (36-33) at the end of the third quarter.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Warriors were going on a little bit of a run. In fact, SB-L outscored Le Mars 7-2 in the first 1:07 in the stanza.

Jake Layman started it off with a layup as he drove down the middle of the lane, then Majok Majouk took care of the rest with a 3-pointer and a fastbreak dunk.