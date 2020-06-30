Le Mars faring well in first MRAC baseball season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY — The maiden voyage through the Missouri River Conference baseball waters has been relatively smooth for Le Mars High School so far.

The Bulldogs improved their MRAC mark to 5-2 with a 10-3 triumph at West in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Le Mars, moving to 6-2 overall with the nightcap still on the docket, jumped to an 8-0 lead before putting the opener on ice.

Camden Schroeder was the beneficiary of an early outburst by the Bulldogs, pitching a quality 5 2/3 innings to earn the victory.

Le Mars got a little help from the Wolverines, who committed a couple of errors and a balk that led to three runs in the second inning, then broke it open by sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring four times in the third.

Schroeder, a senior lefthander, was cruising along until giving up four straight hits after two were out in the fourth. That led to a couple of runs for West, which also scored in the sixth when Schroeder plunked Caleb Belt with the bases loaded.