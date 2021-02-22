Le Mars girls bowling wins Class 2A championship

The Baker round, however, is where the Bulldogs have succeeded throughout the season, and that rang true on Monday.

Le Mars was the only team in the Class 2A field where it bowled all five Baker games at a score of 200 or above. The highest-scoring Baker game that it had was 227.

Le Mars’ five Baker games were as follows: 200, 201, 227, 200, 204.

The Bulldogs entered the state bowling tournament as the top-ranked team in the Baker department. Brady and the team was confident that when they had the lead after the individual round, that they’d hold onto that lead.

“The most important thing to me was we had the best team,” Brady said. “We just have a really super good team. Our girls are super solid in Baker part of it and that was an important part of our team.”

The Bulldogs also had three individuals in the top-10 and two of them received all-state honors.

The Schiefen twins were the top-two individuals for the Bulldogs on Monday.

Olivia Schiefen led them with 455 — good for fourth place in 2A — and Sam Schiefen scored 449, which put her right behind her twin sister.