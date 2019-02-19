WATERLOO, Iowa -- The Le Mars girls bowling team finished in second place at the Class 2A state bowling championship on Tuesday at Cadillac Lanes.
Le Mars finished with a grand total of 2815, behind Fort Dodge's total of 2852. Waterloo East was third with a score of 2807.
Le Mars hada game total of 1808 and then a baker total of 1007.
Le Mars' Lexi Schroeder finished in seventh place overall with an individual two-game total of 395. She had a first game total of 179 and a second game total of 216. Fort Dodge's Leach Sanck won the individual title with a 534.
Kaitelin Konz was 11th overall for Le Mars and finished with a two-game total of 378. Samantha Scheifen followed with a 367 and Emma Jacobs rolled a 348. Sydney Schoenfelder had a 320 to round out the scoring. Alison Zimmerman finished with a 283.
The Le Mars boys bowling team finished in eighth place with a score of 2810. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson won with a 3175.
Trey Whiddon led the Le Mars boys with a 384. Lane Poulson followed with a 381 and Bryce Timp had a 372. Brady Poulson rolled a 343, Evan Berkenpas had a 331 and Jorden Presnall had a 314.
The OA-BCIG boys bowling team finished in seventh place at the Class 1A state bowling tournament on Monday at Cadillac Lanes. OA-BCIG finished with a team score of 2737. Red Oak won with a 3135.
Darian Hannel finished in ninth place for OA-BCIG on the individual side with a two-game score of 427. He rolled a 191 in the first game and a 236 in the second. Louisa-Muscatine's Dustin Beaham won the individual title with a 535.
Austin Wych rolled a 412 for OA-BCIG. Jarrett Bumann and Dana Wessel each finished with a 351 and Kolton Krajicek followed with a 350. Colin Bengford had a 334.