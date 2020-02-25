Le Mars girls 4th, boys 7th at state bowling

WATERLOO -- The Le Mars girls' bowling team finished in fourth place as a team at the Class 2A state bowling tournament at Cadillac Lanes on Tuesday. The Le Mars boys finished in seventh place at state.

The Le Mars girls rolled a 2596 to finish in fourth place. Waterloo East won with a 3058.

The Bulldogs rolled a 1766 game total and had an 830 baker score, which moved Le Mars from fifth place to fourth place in the team standings.

Le Mars was led by freshman Emily Peters, who finished just outside of the top-10 individual as she rolled a 376. Waterloo East's Abigail Williams won the individual state title with a 493.

Junior teammate Riayn Hoebelheinrich was right behind Peters as she finished in 15th place with a 364. Hoebelheinrich struggled at first with a 142 in her first game but bounced back with a 222 in her second game.

Junior Alyssa Williams finished in 18th place with a 355 and Kaitelin Konz, a sophomore, was in the top-25 with a 21st place finish. She rolled a 155 in her first game and then a 192 in her second for a 347.

Junior Sam Schiefen added a 324 and finished in 34th place. She rolled a 143 and then bounced back with a 181. Junior Olivia Schiefen finished in 43rd place with a 300.

