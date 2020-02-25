Le Mars girls 4th, boys 7th at state bowling

WATERLOO -- The Le Mars girls' bowling team finished in fourth place as a team at the Class 2A state bowling tournament at Cadillac Lanes on Tuesday. The Le Mars boys finished in seventh place at state.
The Le Mars girls rolled a 2596 to finish in fourth place. Waterloo East won with a 3058.
The Bulldogs rolled a 1766 game total and had an 830 baker score, which moved Le Mars from fifth place to fourth place in the team standings.
Le Mars was led by freshman Emily Peters, who finished just outside of the top-10 individual as she rolled a 376. Waterloo East's Abigail Williams won the individual state title with a 493.
Junior teammate Riayn Hoebelheinrich was right behind Peters as she finished in 15th place with a 364. Hoebelheinrich struggled at first with a 142 in her first game but bounced back with a 222 in her second game.
Junior Alyssa Williams finished in 18th place with a 355 and Kaitelin Konz, a sophomore, was in the top-25 with a 21st place finish. She rolled a 155 in her first game and then a 192 in her second for a 347.
Junior Sam Schiefen added a 324 and finished in 34th place. She rolled a 143 and then bounced back with a 181. Junior Olivia Schiefen finished in 43rd place with a 300.
Le Mars should return its top-six bowlers next season since all six were juniors or younger.
Denison-Schleswig's Cassidy Bradley finished in 27th place with a 339.
The Le Mars boys rolled a 3054 to finish in seventh place. The Bulldogs had a 2046 game total and had a 1,008 baker score. Fort Dodge won the team title with a 3303.
Senior Lane Poulson led the Bulldogs with a 17th-place finish after he rolled a 439. Fort Dodge's Kaleb Anderson won the individual title with a 546.
Senior Brady Poulson added a 410 for the Bulldogs. Senior Evan Berkenpas rolled a 179 in the first game but bounced back with a 223 in the second game to finish with a 402.
Sophomore Brody Vanderloo was right behind Berkenpas with a 400. Senior Trey Whiddon rolled a 172 in the first game and bounced back with a 223 in the second to finish with a 395.
Senior Jordan Presnall finished with a 391 for the Bulldogs.
Denison-Schleswig's Trey Brotherton finished in 14th place with a 451. He rolled a 206 in the first game and then put together a 245 in the second game.