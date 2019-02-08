LE MARS, Iowa – As expected, Le Mars and Vermillion played a grind-it-out type of girls basketball game here Friday night, with Le Mars emerging a 49-41 winner.
The 11th straight victory for Le Mars (17-3) didn’t earn many style points, but it was a quality win over a talented Vermillion squad (12-4). That bodes well for Coach Judd Kopperud’s team as it nears the postseason.
“Both teams grind, Vermillion is ranked and very good for a reason and that’s how we play, too,” Kopperud said. “You don’t get any style points for winning, you just have to find a way. We’ve won a lot of games in different fashions and today was just a grinder.
“That’s the way Vermillion plays, we watched them on film and we could see it. We’ve won a lot of games like that and that’s just kind of the way it goes sometimes.”
Le Mars is ranked No. 9 in Iowa Class 4A while Vermillion was the first team to receive votes in the South Dakota Class A Associated Press poll, which rates only five teams per class.
The Bulldogs, who haven’t lost since Jan. 3, scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter to take command, but still had to hold off a late charge by Vermillion. The 10-0 run made it 41-30, but when Lexi Plitzuweit made a 3-pointer with 39 seconds remaining, the Tanagers pulled within 44-41.
Brooke Haage of Le Mars made the second of two free throws with 34.5 ticks remaining before all-stater Madison Dreckman blocked a shot and made a layup at the other end with eight seconds left. Dreckman added two free throws in the final three seconds.
“We knew going in it was going to be a grind, we’re two similar teams that play a lot of man defense and motion offense,” Dreckman said. “We matched up well with each other so we knew it was going to be a grind for four quarters.”
Dreckman, a 6-1 Nebraska-Kearney recruit averaging 18.5 points per game, finished with 16 points, scoring nine in the fourth quarter. Jaelynn Dreckman, a 6-1 junior, paced Le Mars with 19 points – five more than her season average.
The Bulldogs limited Vermillion sophomore Plitzuweit, who erupted for a school-record 44 points in a 75-70 double overtime win over Dakota Valley on Tuesday, to eight points on 3-for-13 shooting.
“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out watching them play that she’s a really special player,” Kopperud said. “You can tell she’s been taught well and coached well. We watched the game the other night when she had 44 and were really impressed to say the least. We knew she would be tough and they have a lot of kids around her that play hard. They’re going to be handful in South Dakota so that’s a perfect game for us at the end of the year.”
Plitzuweit is the daughter of University of South Dakota women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit.
Lexi Saunders led the Tanagers with 15 points, while Rachel Brady added 13 points. The 5-8 Plitzuweit grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.
Le Mars spotted Vermillion the first five points of the game before scoring nine unanswered and settled for an 11-8 lead after one quarter. Jaeylnn Dreckman had eight points in the second quarter, including two free throws with 11 seconds left to give her team a 22-20 halftime edge.
Vermillion took its first lead since the early going on a 3-pointer by Shandie Ludwig with 2:34 left in the third quarter, 28-26. Plitzuweit scored with 48 seconds left to put the Tanagers in front 30-28, but Madison Dreckman got free for a 3-pointer before the third quarter horn.
Madison Dreckman canned another trey to start the fourth quarter and followed with another bucket. Kylie Dreckman added a 3-pointer and Jaeylnn Dreckman a basket before Vermillion scored again.
Le Mars closes the regular season Saturday at home against Class 5A Sioux City West. Vermillion still has four regular season games remaining, starting with Wagner on Tuesday.
The Tanagers won nine of their first 10 games, but have broken even in the last six.