Le MARS, Iowa -- Cherokee is unbeaten no more.
Jaelynn Dreckman and Madison Dreckman combined for 44 points, leading Class 4A No. 9 Le Mars to a 71-62 girls basketball victory over Class 2A No. 4 Cherokee here Friday night.
The Bulldogs, now 12-3 overall after their fifth straight win, moved into a tie for first place in the Lakes Conference with Cherokee (15-1) at 7-1.
Le Mars led from start to finish while avenging a 71-66 loss to the Braves on Dec. 7 at Cherokee.
Junior post Jaeylnn Dreckman scored a game-high 25 points and raked down 15 rebounds and was a force inside the entire contest.
Her cousin, senior forward Madison Dreckman, added 19 points and eight rebounds.
Le Mars, which reached the 4A state semifinals last season, led 21-11 after one quarter, 36-29 at halftime and 51-46 after three stanzas.
The Bulldogs took Cherokee out of its game and the Braves suffered through a poor shooting night, making 21 of 69 for 30 percent. Normally, Cherokee likes to pressure and create fast break opportunities, but those were few and far between in this one.
The closest the Braves came was 59-56 with 3:42 left in the game. After that, Le Mars made a parade to the free throw line, converting 12 of 18 charity tosses.
Sophomore JeMae Nichols matched Jaeylnn Dreckman’s double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds for Cherokee. Payton Slaughter added 15 points and Kassidy Pingel 14.
After Slaughter’s basket pulled Cherokee within three points, Jaelynn Dreckman answered with a hoop. Le Mars then made 10 free throws in the final two minutes of the game.
The Bulldogs cashed in on five 3-pointers, while Cherokee was 0-for-23 from beyond the arc.
Annie Ellis made two treys and finished with eight points for the Bulldogs, while Karlee Schiff came off the bench to contribute eight points.
Cherokee’s Slaughter and Pingel just missed double-doubles, pulling down nine rebounds each.