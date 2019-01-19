WAVERLY, Iowa -- Le Mars' Jacenta Sargisson made history on Saturday at the inaugural IWCOA girls state tournament.
Sargisson competed at 170 pounds and she will go down in history as the first-ever 170-pound champion in girls' wrestling history in the state of Iowa.
Sargisson, who came into the state tournament ranked No. 3 at 170, received a first-round bye. Teammate Josie Matgen, who was ranked fourth, won her first-round match by a 5-0 decision and faced Sargisson in the semifinals. Sargisson won by fall in 33 seconds.
Sargisson faced Nevaeh Bushaw in the finals and Sargisson controlled the title match, claiming a 10-1 major decision over Bushaw to win the title.
Matgen lost to Denver's Lila Meyer in the third-place match at 170 pounds by fall.
Waverly-Shell Rock won the team title with 144 points. Le Mars finished in seventh place with 39 points.
Le Mars had four wrestlers compete at the inaugural tournament at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
Jaycee Davison competed at 120 pounds. After a first-round bye, she was pinned in the quarterfinals and in the consolation round.
Claire Ohlrichs competed at 195 pounds and finished in fourth place, losing in the third-place match by fall.
Hinton's Karley Havener competed at 106 pounds. She won her first-round match by fall in 54 seconds but was pinned by AGWSR's Ali Gerbracht in the quarterfinals. Gerbracht went on to win the 106-pound title, becoming the first-ever individual girls state champion in Iowa's history. Havener won by fall in 4:37 in the consolation round and then won her consolation semifinal by fall in 1:24. She was pinned in the fifth-place match.
Kingsley-Pierson's Shae Muecke won two matches at 106 pounds. She won her first-round match by a 6-0 decision before getting pinned in the quarterfinal. In the consolation round, Muecke won by fall in 3:15. Her day ended with a loss in the consolation semifinal.
Sioux Central's Katy Unger lost both of her matches by fall at 106 pounds.