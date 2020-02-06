Le Mars' Jacey Theisen enjoying her first season on the mat

This isn't Jacey Theisen's first time around a wrestling mat.
For the past few seasons, Theisen could be found at the duals and tournaments Le Mars was wrestling at as she cheered on her favorite wrestler — Travis Theisen, her brother.
"I love him. He's my brother and he's my champ," Jacey Theisen said.
"When Travis lost, I think she got more emotional than he did," Le Mars wrestling coach Shane Hessenius joked. "She loved Travis, she loves the wrestling program, she loves being around it."
Last season was Travis' final one of wrestling as he finished on the podium at the state tournament again. He's currently taking classes at Iowa Central Community College.
But there's still a Theisen on the mat.
Jacey, who has overcome a physical disability, decided to give wrestling a try and the freshman joined the Le Mars High School girls' wrestling team.
The decision has been a good one for Jacey, who is having plenty of fun on the mat and with her teammates. She's been able to wrestle in a number of matches and even took part in the IWCOA girls' state tournament in Waverly a couple of weekends ago.
During the MRAC tournament, Theisen pinned one of her own teammates, bringing out that big smile Hessenius and her teammates see on a daily basis.
"We love having her. She does great for us," Hessenius said. "She got to wrestle at state which was neat and we've been getting as many matches as we can get her. It was a blast seeing her wrestle at state. Beyond that, being part of the team and going with the team, staying with the girls and being a part of the wrestling family is special for us.
"We just love having her on the team. I just love her smile."
Theisen loves the sport, but it was no guarantee that she was going to join the wrestling program when she entered high school this season. After the end of the 2018-19 season, Hessenius sat down with Jacey and her parents to talk about the possibility of her wrestling.
"We just let it go. If (Jacey) wants to do it, we are not going to stop you," Hessenius said. "She signed up and decided to do it and has been with us all season. It was her decision, she wants to be here. I ask her to do anything I ask any of my athletes to do and she's able to pull through."
That includes running during practice which Theisen doesn't really enjoy. But in order to wrestle in tournaments, she knows she has to put in the time.
"She's having a blast. I think the only thing she doesn't like is running and I make her do a lot of running," Hessenius said. "Sometimes that gets a little taxing on her. But she pushes through it and I tell her if she wants to wrestle on Saturday, you are going to run with us and she says 'Okay, I will go.'"
It's evident that Theisen has thoroughly enjoyed her time on the mat so far by watching just one of her matches. And it's evident how much the team enjoys having Theisen by hearing how they cheer her on during her matches.
She's gotten plenty of pointers and advice from her brother Travis, too, who has been able to watch her wrestle a good amount this season.
"I am doing well," Theisen said. "I am having fun. (State) was really fun. I've learned about half-nelsons and double-legs. Shane is my favorite coach."
The Le Mars girls' wrestling team was a tight-knit group last season when it was formed and the program grew more this season. That includes the addition of Theisen, who has added another positive dynamic to a group that is starting to garner a good amount of positive attention at Le Mars.
"Our girls are all together. They really like each other. They've wrapped their arms around Jacey and each other, really, all season," Hessenius said. "I am very proud of all the girls, including Jacey. They are all a class act."