Le Mars' Jacey Theisen is enjoying her first season on the mat

"We love having her. She does great for us," Hessenius said. "She got to wrestle at state which was neat and we've been getting as many matches as we can get her. It was a blast seeing her wrestle at state. Beyond that, being part of the team and going with the team, staying with the girls and being a part of the wrestling family is special for us.

"We just love having her on the team. I just love her smile."

Theisen loves the sport, but it was no guarantee that she was going to join the wrestling program when she entered high school this season. After the end of the 2018-19 season, Hessenius sat down with Jacey and her parents to talk about the possibility of her wrestling.

"We just let it go. If (Jacey) wants to do it, we are not going to stop you," Hessenius said. "She signed up and decided to do it and has been with us all season. It was her decision, she wants to be here. I ask her to do anything I ask any of my athletes to do and she's able to pull through."

That includes running during practice which Theisen doesn't really enjoy. But in order to wrestle in tournaments, she knows she has to put in the time.