Before this season, Jecenta Sargisson never wrestled before. She's been around wrestling - her father was a wrestler and her younger brother wrestles for Le Mars. Her older brothers also wrestled.
So when the option presented itself for Sargisson to wrestle this season with the emergence of a girls wrestling program in the state of Iowa, Sargisson and three other females at Le Mars jumped at the opportunity.
By the end of the season, Sargisson made history. This past Saturday, Sargisson competed at the IWCOA girls' state wrestling tournament in Waverly, Iowa, the first-ever girls state tournament in Iowa's history.
Sargisson didn't just make history by wrestling in the tournament, she became the first-ever 170-pound girls state champion in Iowa's history when she won the title match by a 10-1 decision.
Sargisson's name will forever be etched in the Iowa wrestling history books now.
"I can't believe I did this. It's a really cool accomplishment and my coaches and my family are really proud of it," Sargisson said. "I really think it's about the other girls. It's a good accomplishment but I am glad I can get the sport going and they can see that and they can go out and wrestle, also. This was the best decision of my life."
This isn't the first season girls have wrestled in Iowa but it was the first time a state tournament was held. The number of girls who wrestled in Iowa jumped from 93 each of the past two seasons to 187 this season.
Sargisson, who is a junior, actually thought about wrestling back in middle school but there were no other females on the team at the time. This year, Josie Matgen joined the team and that helped convince Sargisson to be a part of the program.
"I wanted to go out (in middle school). My brother was on it and I thought it was cool. My mom and dad said there were no other girls out. This year with a couple of girls going out, I asked my parents if I could wrestle the other girls and they said it was fine," Sargisson said. "I saw that girls were going out and I saw it as a great opportunity and I was just going to wrestle other girls."
Sargisson and Matgen were the first two female wrestlers for Le Mars this season and they started recruiting other girls to wrestle, along with Le Mars head wrestling coach Shane Hessenius. They got Claire Ohlrichs to join the team and Jaycee Davison was the fourth girl to become a member of the Bulldog wrestling program.
The next part was learning how to wrestle.
"I would watch the matches and pick up a few things and my dad and brothers would use me as a partner to demonstrate some things when I was younger. It was still all new to me," Sargisson said. "It was pretty easy to pick up and there was a lot of drilling and practicing."
But the plan for Sargisson to only wrestle other girls in practice didn't last long because her sparring partner suffered a concussion early in the season. Soon Sargisson was going against some of the male wrestlers in practice.
"The guys were so helpful. We would help each other and they would help me through the moves," Sargisson said. "We are all family. They will teach us stuff and I think it's really nice to go out and wrestle with the guys. I feel like they are a little tougher on us and that makes us stronger because I don't want them to take it easy with us."
Sargisson picked up on the moves quickly. She only had one loss this season and was ranked third at 170 pounds by iawrestle.com going into the state tournament, where she ended up being the top seed.
Even with being the top seed, Sargisson wasn't fully confident she could win the title until the championship match.
"I knew there were going to be some good girls there. At the last match, I was like this is it, all I have to do is win this match," Sargisson said. "My dad came up me and said 'You can do this and I believe in you.' That's what got me to do it."
The significance of Sargisson's title isn't lost on anyone in Le Mars. They know she's made history and she's received congratulations from all around the community.
"It's been amazing. Now they realize girls can wrestle. All of the girls at school have said it's cool and have been supportive," Sargisson said. "Monday when I came back, a lot of teachers said thank you and were supportive. It was cool. I want the community to know it's great how they have supported me. They are like family and we all appreciate it. I am proud to be a Bulldog.
"This is pretty important because I feel like the sport will grow and it's pretty cool to be one of the first ones to do it."