Le Mars' Kylie Dreckman hits late 3-pointer to beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SERGEANT BLUFF – Judging by the outcome of the regular season girls basketball games between Le Mars and Sergeant Bluff-Luton, the rubber contest was expected to be a tight one.
It was, but there was a little more at stake this time around.
Kylie Dreckman drained a long 3-point shot with 3.3 seconds left, giving Le Mars a dramatic 47-44 victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton in an Iowa Class 4A regional opener here Wednesday night.
Dreckman, a junior, swished one from well beyond the arc, sending the Bulldogs (10-11) into a semifinal Saturday night at Carroll (12-9).
The Missouri River Conference rivals had split two-point games this season and the score in this one wound up eerily similar. Le Mars won 49-46 on Dec. 5 while Sergeant Bluff-Luton prevailed in the latest matchup, 47-45, on Jan. 21.
“Every time we’ve played Sergeant Bluff-Luton since I’ve been here it’s been close,” Le Mars coach Judd Kopperud said. “Every game is just a grinder, it’s always physical and it comes down to the end. They’re going to be big and have great athletes every year.
“They won a state volleyball championship this year so those girls know how to compete and win. So for our girls to have their season ended by Sergeant Bluff in a couple different sports the last year or so, it’s nice to be able to come out of here with a win tonight and keep our season going.”
Dreckman made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points and hit the biggest shot of her life at the end. It came after SB-L’s Emma Christensen had tied the score at 44-44 on a 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining.
Curiously, Sergeant Bluff-Luton called time out after the Christensen bucket instead of Le Mars.
“Every coach has their philosophies and one of mine in that situation is we don’t want the other team to be able to set defensively. We practice that and have done it over the summer in game situations a lot and we’ve won a lot of games that way.
“Basically from there we ran our 41 motion and luckily were able get a drive and kick and Kylie got an open shot. She’s been shooting the ball with a lot of confidence the last couple of weeks and she was in rhythm and knocked it down.”
Dreckman made three of her 3-pointers in the first quarter, staking Le Mars to a 16-12 lead it held until early in the fourth quarter. Nothing, though, compares to hitting a game-winner.
“It worked out that the whole team was spread out and Jaelynn (Dreckman) attacked it to me,” Dreckman said. “You know, going hard in practice and knowing I had to hit the last shot, it just worked out.”
Shaniah Temple tacked on 12 points for the Bulldogs, who have won five of their last six games. Karlee Schiff contributed eight points, including a 3-pointer with 1:12 left in the game to give her team a 43-41 lead.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which trailed 24-19 at halftime and 32-28 after three quarters, regained the advantage on a three by Chloe Black from the top of the key with 6:47 remaining. From there the lead changed hands several times. In fact, there were 13 lead changes in the contest.
Temple converted the second of two free throws with 40 seconds left, giving Le Mars a 44-41 lead. SB-L set a perfect play for Christensen, who tied it with a trey.
After the Warrior time out, Le Mars’ Jaelynn Dreckman drove down the lane and kicked it out to her cousin, Kylie, for the clinching shot.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton had just 2.3 seconds to get the ball the length of the court and could manage only an off-balance heave by Kenzie Foley at the buzzer.
“We knew it was going to be a close game, I just wish we could have come out on top,” Sergeant Bluff-Luton Coach Joe Hardy said. “We missed a lot of bunnies again, that was kind of our M-O for the year. I wish we would have made those and put ourselves into position to win.
“Our kids battled hard, they’re a bunch of wonderful kids and competitors. What can you can other than hats off to Le Mars and good luck to them the rest of the way.”
Hardy’s daughter – freshman Payton Hardy – scored a career-high 16 points to match Kylie Dreckman for game honors. The Warriors closed with a 13-9 overall record.