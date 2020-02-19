Le Mars' Kylie Dreckman hits late 3-pointer to beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Dreckman made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points and hit the biggest shot of her life at the end. It came after SB-L’s Emma Christensen had tied the score at 44-44 on a 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining.

Curiously, Sergeant Bluff-Luton called time out after the Christensen bucket instead of Le Mars.

“Every coach has their philosophies and one of mine in that situation is we don’t want the other team to be able to set defensively. We practice that and have done it over the summer in game situations a lot and we’ve won a lot of games that way.

“Basically from there we ran our 41 motion and luckily were able get a drive and kick and Kylie got an open shot. She’s been shooting the ball with a lot of confidence the last couple of weeks and she was in rhythm and knocked it down.”

Dreckman made three of her 3-pointers in the first quarter, staking Le Mars to a 16-12 lead it held until early in the fourth quarter. Nothing, though, compares to hitting a game-winner.

“It worked out that the whole team was spread out and Jaelynn (Dreckman) attacked it to me,” Dreckman said. “You know, going hard in practice and knowing I had to hit the last shot, it just worked out.”