FORT DODGE, Iowa -- Cedar Falls won all but four of the matches during the Class 3A regional dual against Le Mars on Wednesday, ending Le Mars' dual season. The Bulldogs went into the dual ranked No. 19 in 3A. Cedar Falls was ranked No. 13.
For Le Mars, Jake Francksen-Small won due to injury time at 152 pounds for six of the Bulldogs 18 points. Travis Theisen's match didn't last long as the senior 220-pounder won by fall in 45 seconds for Le Mars. At 182 pounds, Robert Sadoski won by a 9-4 decision and Mason Mohr rounded out Le Mars' scoring with an 8-1 decision at 195 pounds.
After Cedar Falls won the semifinal, Fort Dodge, ranked No. 5, beat CF 40-27 for the regional title to advance to the state duals.