Le Mars football coach Gabe Tardive and his team have been waiting for this moment ever since last season ended and crews started to work on the renovation of Le Mars Community Stadium.
On Friday, the Bulldogs won't have to wait any longer as they play the first game on the new turf on Jim Lorenzen Field against Sioux City North at 7 p.m.
"Being on it the last two days, I think the kids are extremely excited. It's a great opportunity for the whole community," Tardive said. "We are excited to have the first crack at it and we are excited to get the guys out and compete.
"Thanks to a great donation from (Wells Blue Bunny) and the entire community, it's a great reflection of the community. You look at this stadium that they created, it's a nice complex. It was much needed. It's a great situation for everyone to have a chance to be on it from youth football to the band programs."
While there is a good amount of pomp and circumstance with the first game on the field, Tardive said the team needs to be focused on a North team that will test the Bulldogs, who are 2-1.
It is the last non-district game for Bulldogs, who are coming off a tight 27-25 win over Sheldon. The one defeat is a last-second loss to Sioux Center in the season-opener.
A win over North would give Le Mars a 3-1 record, which is the same record the Bulldogs had through four games last season. But then Le Mars dropped their next five games.
Tardive isn't comparing this season to last fall. He's just focused on this week against North.
"It's one game at a time. We have to improve from last week. We played a good Sheldon team and got out of there with a win," Tardive said. "We are moving on and now are facing a good North team. It's homecoming along with a new field and a lot of distractions. Our focus has to be on North."
The Stars are coming off their first win of the season West, 20-19. North wouldn't mind spoiling the opening of Le Mars Community field.
"Nothing is better than ruining homecoming for a team," North coach Mitch Mohr said. "We haven't made much of a deal (about the new stadium). We are playing Le Mars and that's who we are preparing to play."
North is coming off a strong defensive performance against West and Mohr thinks the defense has played well to start the season. While the Stars gave up 43 points in week two and 29 in the season-opener, Mohr said the defense was on the field too long in both games.
Le Mars gives North a different look offensively than what the Stars have seen this season with the Bulldogs well-balanced passing attack.
"(Our defense) has played outstanding honestly. They've given us a lot of turnovers and I don't know if we have converted any points off turnovers," Mohr said. "Our defense is getting better and are continuing to grow. They are going to be challenged. Le Mars runs a lot of different formations and this will be a telling week for us defensively."
Le Mars senior quarterback Tate Westhoff leads the Bulldogs offense. He's completed 59.2 percent (45-of-76) of his passes for 725 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception this season.
He's spread the ball around, too. Aisea Toki has 13 receptions for 225 yards and four touchdowns and Colton Hoag has 11 receptions for 159 yards and four touchdowns. Dylan Rasmussen has seven receptions and a touchdown and Anthony Lamoureux has seven receptions and a touchdown.
"Tate's done a nice job for us and we have high expectations for him week in and week out," Tardive said. "He is the leader and we expect a lot out of him. I am probably harder on him than anyone else. When he is at his best, the receivers are disciplined and his timing keeps getting better. It's amazing how it all works together."
Trevor Smith has rushed for 247 yards and a touchdown on 53 carries (4.7 yards per carry average).
Defensively, Le Mars will be paying close attention to North freshman running back Brady Wavrunek, who has rushed for 337 yards and three touchdowns on 75 carries (4.5 yards per carry).
"He's been a very effective back. He does a lot of good things and they have a nice line that has some nice size," Tardive said. "That's a big part of what they do and you have to be disciplined because they can throw it. It's going to take a good effort from every guy out there."
Last week Wavrunek rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries.
However, North needs to be more consistent in the passing game. Landon Lovrien and Gavin Hauge have rotated at quarterback. Lovrien has completed only 47.7 percent of his passes and Hauge has completed 53.2 percent of his passes.
"What makes Brady so good is his intelligence," Mohr said. "We want to carry over what we did against West. We want to rush the football and be efficient in the passing game. The two losses we had, we were forcing a lot in the passing game and not letting it be a good balance."