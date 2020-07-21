Le Mars softball defeats Sergeant Bluff-Luton to advance to state tournament

SERGEANT BLUFF – Both Alivia Milbrodt and Kady Leusink described the 4-1 win on Tuesday by the Le Mars High School softball team the same way: Crazy.
The Bulldogs beat the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors in the Class 4A-Region 1 championship game, and with the win, Le Mars will advance to the state tournament next week in Fort Dodge.
“We came down here and we knew we could do it,” Leusink, a senior, said. “It was a different season with the virus going around, and we didn’t know if we were going to get to finish the season. To get to end the season at state is the best way.”
Le Mars scored three of its four runs in the third inning and then tacked on one more run in the fifth.
While that was going on, Le Mars freshman pitcher Lizzie Koonce held the Warriors to one run on four hits.
Koonce got into trouble, however, in the first inning.
Koonce walked the first two Warriors batters – Emma Christensen and Chloe Black – and then gave up a single to Kenzie Foley to load the bases.
Bulldogs catcher Morgan Marienau went out to talk with Koonce, just to calm her down and reassure her that she has a good defense behind her to help out.
“I got off to a rocky start,” Koonce said. “I just had to get myself out of it. I needed to hear it. I needed to calm myself down in between (at-bats).”
Marienau’s advice helped.
Koonce went on to strike out the next three batters to get out of the inning. The Warriors left the bases loaded, which left coach Jared Ocker wondering what could have happened if the Warriors got just one or two runs across.
“It’s just frustrating. We had our opportunities,” Ocker said. “We couldn’t get anything to show for it. The first inning is going to haunt us not getting pushing anything across. I think we responded alright, but it was a letdown, no doubt about that.”
The Bulldogs freshman struck out the next two batters and didn’t allow a baserunner until Warriors senior Whitney Schlotfeldt got a double in the fourth inning.
Koonce retired 10 hitters in a row between Foley’s single and Schlotfeldt’s double.
Koonce knew that she was capable of beating the Warriors. Her stats were solid coming into the game on Tuesday. Entering the game on Tuesday, Koonce had a 7-2 record with a 2.59 ERA in 56 2/3 innings.
Koonce has allowed 22 earned runs all season.
“It doesn’t feel real,” said Koonce on her regional-championship performance on Tuesday. “It feels amazing. I’m glad I got my defense back there and they did a really good job.”
Le Mars first-year coach Keely Steffen also trusted in her freshman pitcher to get the job done.
“We’re super proud of her,” Steffen said. “She came in here confident and knew that defense had her back.”
The offense had Koonce’s back, too.
The Bulldogs took advantage of two SB-L errors in the inning, as well as an RBI groundout from senior Brooke Haage.
Milbrodt had a single late in the inning but made to second base off an outfield error made by the Warriors. Libby Leraas scored on that error, then Milbrodt was tagged out at second base, as her momentum carried her off the bag.
When Milbrodt came up to the plate in that third inning, all she wanted to do was make hard contact. The Bulldogs junior did just that.
“I was just so nervous in my first at-bat,” Milbrodt said. “I wanted to drill it, and I guess that happened.
“I never thought this would happen in a million years,” Milbrodt said. “I’m so happy that we did this. I never thought this would happen going into this year. We’re such a young team. And, it’s so crazy.”
Freshman Payton Wright led off the inning with a hit, and she was 2-for-2 with a walk in the state tournament-clinching win.
Le Mars spilt with SB-L in the regular season, and both games taught the Bulldogs that they could realistically beat the Warriors again, even in the playoffs.
“We knew they were beatable,” Leusink said. “It gave us some things to look at and it gave us some things to work on. It all came together … it taught us to always bounce back.”
The Warriors, meanwhile, got their lone run on an RBI single from freshman Ella Skinner. Foley and Kylie Kerr led off the inning with back-to-back singles to the outfield, and after a sacrifice bunt by Whitney Schlotfeldt moved the runners over to third.
Elise Evans-Murphy walked, and that set up Skinner to drive home courtesy runner Cori Griebel to score. Griebel ran for Foley, the pitcher.
Even though the Warriors got a run across, they left the bases loaded again.
In the seventh, the Warriors hit three line drives, but all of them were right at Le Mars outfielders.
“We couldn’t find a way to push them across,” Ocker said. “Sometimes seven outs feels really long, and other times, it feels short. I feel like we just ran out of outs. We felt short."
