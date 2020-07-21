Le Mars softball defeats Sergeant Bluff-Luton to advance to state tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SERGEANT BLUFF – Both Alivia Milbrodt and Kady Leusink described the 4-1 win on Tuesday by the Le Mars High School softball team the same way: Crazy.

The Bulldogs beat the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors in the Class 4A-Region 1 championship game, and with the win, Le Mars will advance to the state tournament next week in Fort Dodge.

“We came down here and we knew we could do it,” Leusink, a senior, said. “It was a different season with the virus going around, and we didn’t know if we were going to get to finish the season. To get to end the season at state is the best way.”

Le Mars scored three of its four runs in the third inning and then tacked on one more run in the fifth.

While that was going on, Le Mars freshman pitcher Lizzie Koonce held the Warriors to one run on four hits.

Koonce got into trouble, however, in the first inning.

Koonce walked the first two Warriors batters – Emma Christensen and Chloe Black – and then gave up a single to Kenzie Foley to load the bases.

Bulldogs catcher Morgan Marienau went out to talk with Koonce, just to calm her down and reassure her that she has a good defense behind her to help out.