Le Mars softball makes Sergeant Bluff-Luton's miscues hurt in win

“We had great attitudes from the beginning,” Steffen said. “We take advantage of anything that the game gives us, if it’s errors or if it’s strikes. We do a good job of managing those types of things. … We were kind of getting down there in the beginning, but then we started getting some runs on the board.”

The Bulldogs were coming off a split against Bishop Heelan, and Le Mars wanted to right that momentum back to their side.

“This is a huge one for us,” Steffen said.

The Bulldogs took advantage of six SB-L errors. The infield made five of those six errors, including one from senior second baseman Chloe Black.

The Warriors entered the game with 29 errors, second-fewest in the conference behind East (25).

SB-L coach Jared Ocker understandably wasn’t pleased at the miscues his team made.

“We can’t give them seven outs in an inning, and I think we did that twice,” Ocker said. “You’re going to lose when you do that. They swing it too well in the lineup to give them that many outs. … It’s a snowball effect. Either we play flawless or we make an error and we don’t flush it.”

The Warriors got out to a 3-0 lead before the Bulldogs went on their attack.