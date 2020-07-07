Le Mars softball makes Sergeant Bluff-Luton's miscues hurt in win

LE MARS, Iowa -- The Le Mars High School softball team took advantage of several Sergeant Bluff-Luton errors on Tuesday, beating the Warriors 10-8 in Game 1 of a Missouri River doubleheader.
This is the second time the Warriors have lost this season, both on the road.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (13-2, 9-2 MRAC) kept the Bulldogs (11-1, 10-1) quiet for the first two innings. Warriors senior Kenzie Foley recorded six quick outs, five on the ground and one via strikeout.
Then, in the third inning, Bulldogs sophomore Avery Pratt started a rally with a single. That rally prompted a four-run rally that included three errors by Warriors infielders.
Pratt then led off the fourth inning with a double to left-center field, but the Warriors held off the Bulldogs with a flyout and strikeout to keep the lead.
Bulldogs coach Keely Steffen knows that Pratt can be a sparkplug for the Bulldogs, and she did just that.
“She’s been a great bat,” Steffen said. “We’ve been moving her around the lineup this year, but it doesn’t matter where we put her. She produces something.
Le Mars wasn’t done there, though.
The Bulldogs scored four more runs in the fifth inning.
Bulldogs senior Kady Leusink led off the inning by reaching on an error from freshman Elise Evans-Murphy, then Leusink scored on an RBI double by sophomore Maggie Allen to center field.
Two batters later, freshman Libby Leraas hit a two-run double to nearly the same spot where Allen landed her double. Leraas and Brooke Haage scored on the play. Haage reached on an error by Evans-Murphy.
Alivia Milbrodt then drove in Leraas with an RBI single to the outfield.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton got out of the inning with a double play and a groundout.
Haage later drove in the game-winning runs in the sixth inning. With two runners on and two outs and two strikes against her, Haage hit a hard line drive right at senior center fielder Whitney Schlotfeldt.
Schlotfeldt took a diving slide at the ball, but the ball found the grass before it found her glove, allowing Payton Wright and Allen to score. Haage stayed at first base with a single.
“Brooke has been a great leader,” Steffen said. “Being a senior and all, she’s been a leader on and off the field. Like Avery, she produces hits. If you can hit the ball, we can get runs on the board.”
Wright led off the inning with a bunt single and Allen reached on an error.
“We had great attitudes from the beginning,” Steffen said. “We take advantage of anything that the game gives us, if it’s errors or if it’s strikes. We do a good job of managing those types of things. … We were kind of getting down there in the beginning, but then we started getting some runs on the board.”
The Bulldogs were coming off a split against Bishop Heelan, and Le Mars wanted to right that momentum back to their side.
“This is a huge one for us,” Steffen said.
The Bulldogs took advantage of six SB-L errors. The infield made five of those six errors, including one from senior second baseman Chloe Black.
The Warriors entered the game with 29 errors, second-fewest in the conference behind East (25).
SB-L coach Jared Ocker understandably wasn’t pleased at the miscues his team made.
“We can’t give them seven outs in an inning, and I think we did that twice,” Ocker said. “You’re going to lose when you do that. They swing it too well in the lineup to give them that many outs. … It’s a snowball effect. Either we play flawless or we make an error and we don’t flush it.”
The Warriors got out to a 3-0 lead before the Bulldogs went on their attack.
Emma Christensen led off the game with a solo home run on the second pitch of the game, and Chloe Black scored on an error by Le Mars Payton Marienau.
Schlotfeldt had an RBI single in the third, and the Warriors scored three in the fourth and three in the sixth.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!