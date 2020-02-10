Le Mars sweeps MRAC Conference bowling

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Le Mars swept the Missouri Rivers Athletic Conference bowling tournament on Monday at Thunderbowl.
The Le Mars boys rolled a 3253 as a team to finish ahead of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (2819) and the Le Mars girls rolled a 2760 to finish ahead of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (2487).
Lane Poulson led the Le Mars boys with a 483, which was also the top individual score in the MRAC. Brady Poulson was right behind him with a 480. Evan Berkenpas was fourth overall with a 447 and Jorden Presnall was fifth with a 439. All four earned All-MRAC first-team honors and Trey Whiddon (402) was a second-team selection.
Le Mars' Kaitelin Konz won the MRAC individual title after rolling a 444. Teammate Samantha Schiefen was the runner-up with a 405 and Olivia Schiefen was sixth with a 347. All three were first-team All-MRAC honorees and Riayn Hoebelheinrich (346) and Emily Peters (337) were second-team honorees.
For the boys, East finished in third with a 2651, West was fourth (2581), North was sixth (2519) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2281) was seventh.
North's Lukas Clark finished in third individual with a 449 and Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Braeden Johnson was sixth with a 428. Both were first-team All-MRAC. West's Nathan Patterson (398) and East's Caleb Winter (396) were second-team All-MRAC.
For the girls, North was fourth with a 1940, East was fifth (1927), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1919) was sixth and West (1739) was seventh.
North's Sam Sonier was an All-MRAC first-team selection after rolling a 347. SB-L's Lexi Shockley was an All-MRAC second-team selection with a 331.