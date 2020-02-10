Le Mars sweeps MRAC Conference bowling

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Le Mars swept the Missouri Rivers Athletic Conference bowling tournament on Monday at Thunderbowl.

The Le Mars boys rolled a 3253 as a team to finish ahead of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (2819) and the Le Mars girls rolled a 2760 to finish ahead of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (2487).

Lane Poulson led the Le Mars boys with a 483, which was also the top individual score in the MRAC. Brady Poulson was right behind him with a 480. Evan Berkenpas was fourth overall with a 447 and Jorden Presnall was fifth with a 439. All four earned All-MRAC first-team honors and Trey Whiddon (402) was a second-team selection.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Le Mars' Kaitelin Konz won the MRAC individual title after rolling a 444. Teammate Samantha Schiefen was the runner-up with a 405 and Olivia Schiefen was sixth with a 347. All three were first-team All-MRAC honorees and Riayn Hoebelheinrich (346) and Emily Peters (337) were second-team honorees.

For the boys, East finished in third with a 2651, West was fourth (2581), North was sixth (2519) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2281) was seventh.