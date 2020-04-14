Le Mars tabs Cody Dyhrkopp as new girls basketball head coach

“He always does a good job with the kids,” Le Mars activities director Karlton Hector said. “We knew that in terms of motivation, he’s a great motivator. He’s got his head in the right spot.”

Hector also knew Dyhrkopp before he arrived in Le Mars.

Hector was Dyhrkopp’s football coach at G-T, and Hector knew that Dyhrkopp had the tools to become a coach.

“It’s kind of crazy to think about it,” Hector said. “Fourteen years ago, I was at G-T for my first year of teaching and Cody was a freshman. He was always a hard worker no matter what sport it was.”

Dyhrkopp also has been part of a coaching pedigree, too.

Cody Dyhrkopp’s dad, Brent, coached at G-T, and Hector tabbed Brent Dyhrkopp as one of his mentors.

So, when the opportunity came for Hector to pick a new basketball coach, he knew Cody Dyhrkopp was a good, familiar choice.

“He grew up around coaches,” Hector said. “His dad was a coach, and his dad’s friends were coaches. It’s natural for him to take on those tendencies. He’s been able to take a lot of information from those coaches he’s been around, and mold it into what works for him.