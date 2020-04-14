Le Mars tabs Cody Dyhrkopp as new girls basketball head coach

When Cody Dyhrkopp first arrived at Le Mars High School, he was impressed with the talent on the Bulldogs girls basketball team.
Now, Dyhrkopp gets to take over the program.
Dyhrkopp, 28, was promoted to the head coaching position late Monday night after the school board approved the contract of Dyhrkopp during the meeting.
“I am fortunate to take over the girls basketball program at this time,” Dyhrkopp said in a telephone interview. “Since I moved to Le Mars, I’ve been lucky to work with the talent we have. I’ve been lucky to be a part of a state tournament team and to three games to get to state. I don’t think many coaches can say that.”
Dyhrkopp takes over for Judd Kopperud, who resigned to give more time to his family and his full-time position, which is a guidance counselor at Le Mars High School.
Dyhrkopp arrived in Le Mars for the 2016-17 school year, and he’s a fifth-grade teacher. As far as coaching goes, Dyhrkopp has been a middle school football coach, then he moved up to become an assistant coach for the Bulldogs varsity team.
He’s also been the ninth-grade girls head coach as well as an assistant under Kopperud.
Before arriving in Le Mars, Dyhrkopp’s previous coaching stops were at Iowa Lakes Community College and at Graettinger-Terril, now known as GTRA.
“He always does a good job with the kids,” Le Mars activities director Karlton Hector said. “We knew that in terms of motivation, he’s a great motivator. He’s got his head in the right spot.”
Hector also knew Dyhrkopp before he arrived in Le Mars.
Hector was Dyhrkopp’s football coach at G-T, and Hector knew that Dyhrkopp had the tools to become a coach.
“It’s kind of crazy to think about it,” Hector said. “Fourteen years ago, I was at G-T for my first year of teaching and Cody was a freshman. He was always a hard worker no matter what sport it was.”
Dyhrkopp also has been part of a coaching pedigree, too.
Cody Dyhrkopp’s dad, Brent, coached at G-T, and Hector tabbed Brent Dyhrkopp as one of his mentors.
So, when the opportunity came for Hector to pick a new basketball coach, he knew Cody Dyhrkopp was a good, familiar choice.
“He grew up around coaches,” Hector said. “His dad was a coach, and his dad’s friends were coaches. It’s natural for him to take on those tendencies. He’s been able to take a lot of information from those coaches he’s been around, and mold it into what works for him.
“He’s really mature for his age,” Hector added. “He’s been around sports and been around coaches. He started so young. He has a lot of experience.”
Dyhrkopp will use that experience to give the Bulldogs a chance to compete in their second season in the Missouri River Conference.
Le Mars finished 11-12 last season, and in the MRAC, the Bulldogs finished fifth with a 6-8 conference record.
The Bulldogs’ season ended in the Class 4A-Region 1 final with a loss to Glenwood. They made it to the 2018 state tournament, and Dyhrkopp hopes to build on that.
“I think we’re in a great spot,” Cody Dyhrkopp said. “We return six juniors from last year. I’ve known these girls since I’ve been here, and we’re going to get rolling right away.”
The Bulldogs return two of their top-3 scorers from last season. Shaniah Temple is the Bulldogs’ returning leading scorer from this past season, as the 5-foot-9 junior scored 11.3 points per game. Temple was a 48 percent shooter.
Kylie Dreckman returns, and she was Le Mars’ No. 3 scorer last season. Dreckman, who stands at 6-0, averaged 7.6 ppg.
“When it comes to girls stepping up, we just have to find our niche,” Cody Dyhrkopp said. “Great teams find their role and buy into it. They just need to play their game.”
