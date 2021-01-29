Le Mars wins Missouri River wrestling championship ahead of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Koedam was pleased with the Warriors’ performance at second place. As he put it, if the Warriors wrestled the best they could, he’d be OK with that.

“I always say, ‘It’s not the result that matters, it’s the performance,’ and I’m pretty proud of the performance,” Koedam said. “To me, that’s what this whole experience is about. We always talk about the stepping stones, and this is one of them. We’re going to take the lumps we took, and it’s about polishing everything from here on out.”

The Warriors also came away with four championships, including at 160 pounds with Jack Gaukel. Gaukel is ranked No. 1 in 2A at 152.

Koedam pointed out the titles from Hunter Steffans and Marcus Headid. Steffans wrestled at 132 and Headid at 138. Both Warriors were seeded fourth in the tournament.

That No. 4 seed seemed to not sit well with Steffans and Headid, so they ran the MRAC table.

Steffans pinned East’s Vinny Pomerson in 1:48 in the 132 title match. Headid had an escape and a takedown in the third period against Black Raiders 138-pounder Darrel Torres to win 5-2 in the 138 title match.

“Those are big accomplishments for those two guys,” Koedam said.