Le Mars wins Missouri River wrestling championship ahead of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SIOUX CITY — When Le Mars High School first entered the Missouri River Conference last year, the Bulldogs wrestling team instantly thought they could compete.
They proved that to be correct on Thursday.
The Bulldogs scored 215 points at the conference meet at Long Lines Family Rec Center, edging out Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s 209 points. It’s just the second year that Bulldogs athletics have been in the MRAC, and last season, their wrestling team finished second behind the Warriors.
“We knew we had a shot,” Bulldogs senior Colton Hoag said. “We had a good first round. We were just hyped. We were ready. That championship round, we knew we needed a couple and we got it.”
The Bulldogs had six wrestlers in the finals, and four of them ending up winning their championship match. Three of those four titles came consecutively.
Ayden Hoag, Riley Sadoski and Colton Hoag all won titles at 182, 195 and 220 pounds, respectively.
Ayden Hoag is a freshman, Sadoski a junior and Colton Hoag a senior. All three of those Bulldogs recorded first-period wins by fall in the title matches.
Colton Hoag had the fastest pin of the three, pinning East sophomore Nick Wells in 43 seconds. Hoag had seen Wells earlier in the season, but his strategy going into the championship match was different.
In the previous meeting, Colton Hoag pinned Wells with a double-hook move, but on Thursday, Hoag noticed Wells was extending his right leg and took him down. At the end, Colton Hoag applied a butcher move on Wells.
Colton Hoag, ranked fourth by The Predicament Class 2A at 220 pounds, has been inspired by how the younger wrestlers have stepped up.
“It means that we’re improving,” Colton Hoag said. “This program has gone a long way, and we’ll keep on improving. Those younger guys, they play a role on the team.”
Hoag stepped away for a moment during the postgame interview, and when he came back, he returned with a wider smile on his face than at any other point in the night. He said there’s no other team he’d want to wrestle with.
“A lot of other teams, you see them go hard everyday, but with our team, we also have a lot of fun,” Colton Hoag said. “That’s my family over there.”
The fourth Bulldogs wrestler to win a title came at 152 when Jackson Sudtelgte won in a 6-4 sudden victory over SB-L’s Tyler Schenkelberg.
Sudtelgte tied the match with 2 seconds remaining on an escape, and 25 seconds into the overtime period, the Bulldogs senior took down Schenkelberg near the edge of the mat.
Schenkelberg is normally the Warriors’ 160-pounder, but Warriors coach Clint Koedam flip-flopped his spot with Jack Gaukel.
Koedam was pleased with the Warriors’ performance at second place. As he put it, if the Warriors wrestled the best they could, he’d be OK with that.
“I always say, ‘It’s not the result that matters, it’s the performance,’ and I’m pretty proud of the performance,” Koedam said. “To me, that’s what this whole experience is about. We always talk about the stepping stones, and this is one of them. We’re going to take the lumps we took, and it’s about polishing everything from here on out.”
The Warriors also came away with four championships, including at 160 pounds with Jack Gaukel. Gaukel is ranked No. 1 in 2A at 152.
Koedam pointed out the titles from Hunter Steffans and Marcus Headid. Steffans wrestled at 132 and Headid at 138. Both Warriors were seeded fourth in the tournament.
That No. 4 seed seemed to not sit well with Steffans and Headid, so they ran the MRAC table.
Steffans pinned East’s Vinny Pomerson in 1:48 in the 132 title match. Headid had an escape and a takedown in the third period against Black Raiders 138-pounder Darrel Torres to win 5-2 in the 138 title match.
“Those are big accomplishments for those two guys,” Koedam said.
The fourth title for SB-L came from Ethan Skoglund at 106, as he won by decision over Jadyn Friedrichs of East by an 8-6 score.
The Black Raiders and Bishop Heelan were the Nos. 3 and 4 teams in the standings on Thursday night. The Black Raiders came away with 187.5 while the Crusaders scored 174.5.
The Black Raiders led heading into the finals, just one point ahead of the Warriors. Nick Fehl and Luke Brockelsby won their weight classes at 113 and 120.
Fehl beat Parker Herzog of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 14-7. Brockelsby pinned Bulldogs 120-pounder Blake Dirksen in 1:10.
East had a wrestler in eight championship matches.
Heelan, meanwhile, had two MRAC champions.
Mitchell Joines, ranked 3A in Class 2A at 170, stayed unbeaten. He defeated Garrett McHugh of SB-l with a 19-4 major decision.
Crusaders 280-pounder Colin Hubbell ended the night with a 4-3 decision over Callan Grant of North.
Speaking of North, the Stars finished sixth with 86 points. Nick Walters led the Stars with a 126-pound championship.
West placed seventh with 58 points, ahead of Council Bluffs Jefferson’s 33.5 points.