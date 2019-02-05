When Shane Hessenius took over the Le Mars wrestling program, the Bulldogs had a 2-18 overall record. Six years later, the Bulldogs have flip-flopped their record.
Going into Wednesday's Class 3A regional dual in Fort Dodge, the Bulldogs have an 18-2 record.
But the Bulldogs might have to wrestle a bit better than what they have in order to advance to state duals for the first time since 1998.
Le Mars is ranked No. 19 going into Wednesday's dual in Fort Dodge at 6 p.m. and faces 13th-ranked Cedar falls in the semifinal. If the Bulldogs upset Cedar Falls, they face fifth-ranked Fort Dodge in the regional title match.
"It's a tough task for our guys. The nice thing is, we kind of might be sleepers. On our best day, we can beat them and I know we can compete with them. If we didn't plan on winning, we wouldn't go," Hessenius said. "The goal is to make the state duals and go and do what we can to make that happen."
Getting to the 3A state duals is what Hessenius has been trying to build over the past six seasons. Each season has been a step forward.
Each year Hessenius has had to make a change or two in order to get the team to improve. Each year the wrestlers have accepted the challenge, too.
"I sit down and think about the improvement that the whole program has made. It's a tribute to the guys and the leaders on the team, putting the work in and doing what they need to do to get better," Hessenius said. "One of the biggest changes, two years ago we made a policy to look up every kid's grades the day of the meet and if they are failing, they don't wrestle. That changed the culture. We have really great kids with great grades and that made a big different to our guys."
It's not just the coaches who are pushing the wrestlers to get better, it's their own teammates. Over the past six seasons, Hessenius compares the culture in the wrestling room not just as a team, but also as a family.
Hessenius said a good example of that is how the male wrestlers treated the four females wrestlers from Le Mars.
"What makes this team special for us is their togetherness. They get along. We have no kids on our team that are too good for others," Hessenius said. "The four girls that joined the team, none of them had been on the mat before and sometimes you get wrestlers who say why are we wasting time with beginning but we had none of that and that's a big deal.
"Everyone is willing to help everyone in their own way. Our good kids are getting better and our beginners are getting better."
Going into the duals, Le Mars doesn't have any ranked wrestlers. Cedar Falls has three - Jacob Penrith (No. 6 at 120 by iawrestle.com), Jackson Barth (No. 9 at 132) and Collin Bohnenkamp (No. 10 at 220). Fort Dodge has five ranked wrestlers - Lane Cowell (No. 9 at 106), Drake Ayala (No. 1 at 113), Carson Taylor (No. 4 at 120), Brooks Cowell (No. 8 at 126) and Drevon Ross (No. 2 at 138).
The Bulldogs are led by senior 220-pounder Travis Theisen, who is 31-6 on the season. Senior Robert Sadoski is 25-14 at 182 and 285-pound senior Matthew Sauer is 20-6. Junior Jake Francksen-Small, who wrestles at 152 pounds, is 28-9 and junior Dylan Carlson is 23-12 at 160. Sophomore 106-pounder Blake Dirksen is 28-11, sophomore 113-pounder Daniel Hinds is 22-18 and sophomore 170-pounder Colton Hoag is 28-11.
Hessenius said the parents stepped up with a fundraiser. Instead of taking a school bus, the parents raised enough money for the team to take a charter bus to Fort Dodge.
Now Le Mars is looking to take the next step which would include upsetting Cedar Falls and Fort Dodge. If the Bulldogs make it to state, it would be their third-ever trip to the state duals. Le Mars finished in third place in 1997.
"We've scouted them and we could get both teams if we shot up and are ready to go and are excited and it should be a good time," Hessenius said. "At the same time, we look to the future and we want people in 10 years to say that Le Mars always has a tough team. Their goals are set pretty high."