SIOUX CITY -- Le Mars won the first five matches in its dual with North before the Stars started to stick with the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs kept their lead and beat North 43-28 on Thursday.
Robert Sadoski (182 pounds) and Travis Theisen (220) won by fall and Colton Hoag (170), Mason Mohr (195) and Matthew Sauer (285) all won by decision to put Le Mars up 21-0.
North then go on the board with a major decision (106) by Logan Williams. Daniel Hinds got a pin at 113 for Le Mars but the North got back-to-back pins by Nick Walters (120) and Austin Hill (126) to cut the Bulldogs lead 27-16.
Le Mars got a pin by Jason Sudtelgte at 132 pounds and North got the points back with a pin at 138 by Ethan Sorenson. The Bulldogs sealed the match with a major decision by Jacob Singer at 145 and a pin by Jake Francksen-Small at 145 to go up 43-22.
North did get a pin by E.J. McElmeel at 160 pounds.