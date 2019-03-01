LENNOX, S.D. - Lennox went on a 17-1 run over the final six minutes of the first half to gain the lead and held on after the intermission to upend Dakota Valley 64-53 in a Region 4A South Dakota 16 qualifying boys basketball tournament game Friday.
The Panthers were up 25-24 early in the second quarter before going cold and the Orioles took command 41-26 at the half.
Quincy Ihnen had 19 points to lead Lennox while Zach Leisinger had a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Josh Arlt also scored in double figures for 14 for the Orioles.
Dakota Valley was led by Charlie Cox and Paul Bruns who scored 23 and 22 points, respectively. Bruns and Nathan Rice had five rebounds apiece to lead the Panthers, who couldn't duplicate a 78-70 win over the Orioles on Feb. 19 in North Sioux City. Dakota Valley ends hits season with 14-7 record while Canton moves on at 8-13.