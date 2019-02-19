COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Lewis Central hit a last second shot and ended North's season with a 60-58 victory in a Class 4A substate game on Monday.
Lewis Central had a four-point lead after the first quarter but North stuck with the Titans throughout the game until Lewis Central hit the game-winner.
North ends the game season on a three-game losing streak and finished the season with a 6-16 record. It was the third straight win for Lewis Central, which plays at East on Friday. Lewis Central is 13-9 on the season.
Nate Reed scored 21 points to lead North and Trent Frerichs followed with 19 points.