Lexi Lander's storied West Monona career has just one accomplishment left

Lander has been one of the top hitters for the Spartans in each of her previous four seasons. Even though she was put in the lineup right away as an eighth-grader, she went on to finish second on the team with a .423 average and led the team with 27 RBIs, 11 doubles and three triples.

While the numbers make it seem like it came easy for Lander right away at the plate, she admitted she needed a few games to get comfortable at the plate.

"Honestly, I was super nervous," Lander said. "I remember my eighth-grade year, I was definitely intimidated by the senior players and pitchers. But after a couple of games, it didn't phase you anymore and you mesh in."

As a freshman, Lander not only became one of the best hitters on her team but also in the state. She batted .525 with 60 RBIs, three home runs, three triples and 23 doubles. In her sophomore season, Lander hit .475 with seven home runs, 48 RBIs, 14 doubles and three triples.

While Lander saw her RBIs dip below 40 last season with 39, it was more because plenty of other Spartans around her were driving in runs. Lander finished her junior season with a .484 average with six home runs and 19 doubles.