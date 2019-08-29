SIOUX CITY — Lightning kept disrupting West’s season-opener and home-opener against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Thursday.
There was one lightning delay before the game even started and two more in the first half.
Because of the delays, halftime didn’t start until about 9:40 p.m.
Two touchdowns in the second quarter, including one 22 seconds before halftime, gave Thomas Jefferson a 12-6 lead on West at halftime.
There was a lightning delay before the game even kicked off, pushing the start of the season-opening kickoff between West and T.J. from 7 p.m. to about 7:20.
West received the opening kickoff and when the kick went out of bounds, it gave the Wolverines the ball at the 35-yard line.
Sophomore Devin Frye got the start at quarterback for the Wolverines, who lost Adien Belt to graduation.
On West’s first play, Frye handed off to senior Nick Puente, who went in between the left tackle and left guard for 11 yards for a first down.
But West gained only two yards on its next two plays and a false start made it 3rd and 13.
Lightning was then spotted close to the field, forcing another 30-minute delay. Play resumed at 8 p.m.
When play resumed, West was pushed back by two false starts but got a first down when Frye went deep and Keavian Hayes leaped up for a 50-yard reception.
But West’s drive stalled and the Wolverines were forced to punt.
A run for 12 yards on 3rd and 9 by Dylan Carmen and a pass interference later on another third down kept the Yellow Jackets first drive going. But T.J. missed a 36-yard field goal.
West faced 3rd-and-8 right away when Frye rolled to his right and put the ball just over the defender and into Puente’s hands and he ran down the right sideline for a gain of 58 yards.
On the next play, Frye took the draw play and went 21 yards for the touchdown to put West up 6-0 with 30 seconds left in the first quarter.
West got the ball right back when Jermaine Green fumbled. West’s Tristan Ashlock fell on the ball to give the Wolverines the ball at the Yellow Jacket’s 32-yard line early in the second quarter.
The Wolverines couldn’t do anything with the possession, though. Back-to-back false starts followed by an illegal motion put West back at 47-yard line.
West almost converted on 3rd-and-28 but the pass was just off Michael Duax’s fingertips.
The Yellow Jackets faced 3rd-and-13 on their own 21-yard line on the ensuing possession. Sophomore quarterback Austin Schubert dropped back to pass and then scrambled for 21 yards for the first down. Then a 27-yard run by J.J. Johanns put the Yellow Jackets at West’s 31-yard line.
Two plays later, Josh Whitelaw fumbled but teammate Qu’ran Owens picked the ball up and went 12 yards to the West 16-yard line.
The Yellow Jackets faced 3rd-and-3 from the 9-yard line when Green went right up the middle and took two defenders into the end zone to tie the game at 6-6 with 4:50 left in the second quarter.
As Thomas Jefferson lined up for the extra point, lightning was spotted, sending the game into another 30-minute delay.
Play resumed around 9:20 p.m. The Yellow Jackets two-point conversion failed, keeping the game tied at 6-6.
Frye converted a 3rd-and-7 with a 13-yard run to get to the Yellow Jackets’ 49-yard line but on the next third down, Frye went deep and the pass was intercepted by Owens at the Yellow Jackets 20-yard line.
T.J. faced 3rd-and-9 when Schubert went deep and J.J. Johanns was wide open for the 51-yard gain. A 9-yard run by Green and a 12-yard run by Schubert put the Yellow Jackets at West’s 15-yard line.
After an incomplete pass, Green was stopped for a loss of 5 and then Schubert was dropped for a loss of 7 yards.
On fourth down, Schubert took a shot at the end zone and hit Johanns in stride for a 27-yard touchdown to give the Yellow Jackets a 12-6 lead 22 seconds before halftime.