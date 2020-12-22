MALE CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Jaysen Bouwers passes ultimate test at state championship meet

SIOUX CITY — Over the course of his cross country career, Jaysen Bouwers went through several tests to see what his body and mind could and could not do.
There were times where Bouwers experimented with how fast to start a race, how to maintain your pace in the middle or how fast he could finish a race.
Those challenges that Stars coach Abdier Marrero threw at Bouwers served a purpose, and those experiences helped Bouwers win the Class 4A championship on Oct. 30 in Fort Dodge.
Bouwers also helped the Stars win the team cross country championship, and Bouwers is the Journal’s Male Cross Country Runner of the Year for 2020.
“It was the culmination of putting it all together, and letting him figure it out on his own,” Marrero said.
Bouwers’ growth started during his sophomore season. He was starting to doubt himself after having a disappointing year.
He didn’t finish in the top-7 at the state cross country meet nor did he finish his race in the spring state track and field meet.
Bouwers started to ask himself whether he could finish a race, whether in cross country or in track.
There was some optimism looking ahead. Bouwers simply worked hard in the summer of 2019.
As a junior, Bouwers climbed up the North team lineup to the No. 1 spot and felt like he was back in control of what he could handle.
Then, he suffered some knee and back pain going into the 2019 state cross country meet.
Marrero kept Bouwers out of practice in those 12 days between the state-qualifier and the big meet in Fort Dodge.
That injury brought back the doubt of whether Bouwers could finish again after not being able to score for the Stars in 2018.
Bouwers finished ninth despite the pain. Marrero just needed him to complete the race, and Bouwers took it one step further.
“That took a lot of weight off his shoulders,” Marrero said. “That would have been hard knowing he was a top-5 caliber runner and finishing in the 20s due to an injury he had no control over. Him finishing ninth was a bigger feat, because it allowed him to have that confidence.”
Before the race, Bouwers had a couple plans of how to run the state meet. The factors that Bouwers considered for which plan to go with depended on weather and how he felt that morning.
The weather on that Oct. 30 early afternoon was as close to perfect as one could have asked for. It was sunny, and the temperature was in the 50s.
Bouwers felt great, too. He wasn’t running with any pain.
The first part of the mile was a slow one. The lead pack wanted to just hang around Bouwers and try to get him out of his normal pace.
The runners at the one-mile mark weren’t far from Bouwers at all. In fact, Dubuque Hempstead’s Ryan Winger both had a 4-minute, 55-second checkpoint time.
Bouwers let Winger hang around for 800 more meters, then he ramped up his speed for the remainder of the race.
Even with about 800 meters to go, Bouwers sprinted to the finish line to leave no doubt.
Bouwers knew that Winger had a good kick, and he saw that at the Steve Johnson Invitational earlier in the season in Waverly.
“He made the decision to make sure he tries to win this,” Marrero said. “I told him, ‘Find your plan and stick to it. Say it out loud before the meet that way you know it’s in your brain.’ That’s exactly what he did.”
Of course, Bouwers was happier about the team title than he was about his own accomplishment.
The Stars won the team title with 75 points. They weren’t ranked No. 1 leading into the state meet, but had held that spot at different points throughout the season.
Bouwers, Marrero and the rest of the team knew they had it in them to bring home the first-place trophy.
“I’m just really excited for the team,” Bouwers said after the state meet. “I’m more excited about the team title. Individually, I was more confident that it was going to happen. I was really hoping that our team would get the dub, and we did. We proved that we didn’t need to run a perfect race, and we showed that. It’s really nice seeing the boys run this fast.”
The Stars went full effort every day, because of COVID-19, they weren’t sure if the end of the season would come before the state meet.
So, they treated every day like a race day.
Bouwers set that example, and the Stars runners ran with it.
“The biggest thing that the kids picked up from Jaysen is confidence,” Marrero said. “He was so positive with the conversations he had with his teammates, the JV kids. A lot of that positive energy was contagious. He was very vocal, even with the two bad races he had. The first thing he did was tell them how awesome they ran.”
Bouwers accomplished both goals while having asthma. He admitted back in September that his asthma was “kicking him in the butt” early in the season, and it flared up more than in any other running season.
Bouwers took his inhalers at more practices and meets. He’s been running since he was a seventh grader, and it didn’t give him as many problems as it did this year.
Bouwers took it in stride.
“I wasn’t that surprised,” Bouwers said. “My whole family has it, so it was like, 'Athma is going to happen, so I have to take my inhaler now.' It’s been annoying, but it was fine. It works, so I kept on doing it.”
Bouwers has an idea of what he wants to do in the future.
Bouwers had been talking to community college programs, so that he can get his general education credits out of the way and not have to pay as much money.
“It keeps things a little bit more low-key so I can focus on running more,” Bouwers said. “I want to keep things not crazy. I know teammates who have gone to Iowa Central and Iowa Western and have done well. Both of those schools are successful at what they do. I want to go to college, have fun and race as fast as I can after college.
After that, he wants to go to a four-year school, then even mentioned becoming a professional runner.
“I don’t know what that looks like, though, but if I could, that’d be amazing,” Bouwers said.
If the whole professional runner path doesn’t work out, Bouwers wants to coach and become a teacher.