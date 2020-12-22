MALE CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Jaysen Bouwers passes ultimate test at state championship meet

“I’m just really excited for the team,” Bouwers said after the state meet. “I’m more excited about the team title. Individually, I was more confident that it was going to happen. I was really hoping that our team would get the dub, and we did. We proved that we didn’t need to run a perfect race, and we showed that. It’s really nice seeing the boys run this fast.”

The Stars went full effort every day, because of COVID-19, they weren’t sure if the end of the season would come before the state meet.

So, they treated every day like a race day.

Bouwers set that example, and the Stars runners ran with it.

“The biggest thing that the kids picked up from Jaysen is confidence,” Marrero said. “He was so positive with the conversations he had with his teammates, the JV kids. A lot of that positive energy was contagious. He was very vocal, even with the two bad races he had. The first thing he did was tell them how awesome they ran.”

Bouwers accomplished both goals while having asthma. He admitted back in September that his asthma was “kicking him in the butt” early in the season, and it flared up more than in any other running season.