SIOUX CITY - North's Mario Enriquez scored on a free kick in the second minute of overtime play to give the Stars a 1-0 win over West in Missouri River Conference boys soccer action at Leeds Field Friday.
Enriquez connected on the shot from 25 yard out to give the Stars their second MRAC win in as many nights knocking of East 2-1 Thursday. The two teams will have a rematch at Leeds Field Tuesday.
The Stars (6-7) had a 15-3 edge in shots on goal with Anthony Tran earning the shut out in goal for. West dropped to 7-5 and has a week off to prepare for a match with Bishop Heelan at Memorial Field next Friday.
NORTH GIRLS 2, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 0: The North girls soccer team picked up their seventh win of the season when the Stars shut out Denison-Schleswig 2-0 on Thursday.
Katia Reyes put North up 1-0 in the 18th minute with her goal.
Then in the 26th minute, North went up 2-0 after Sedrena Phillips' goal. Brianna Marchand had the assist.
Taylor Lawrence made two saves in the game.
