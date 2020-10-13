Mark Kauk reflects on four-decade career as Unity Christian coach, teacher

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Mark Kauk knew before the 2019-20 school year ended that he was going to retire.
He just didn’t know it was going to end so suddenly.
Back in February, Kauk decided it was time to retire from teaching and coaching the Unity Christian High School girls track and cross country teams to find new opportunities in ministry.
“I did some traveling to see some family this summer, and a little bit this fall even, and so been in the process of looking at some new opportunities probably within the Christian non-profit ministries,” Kauk said. “And I'm not sure where that's going to lead, but that takes some time to explore. So looking at kind of this as the next phase of being able to work in God's kingdom in some way.”
Kauk is eager to share the gospel in new and different ways and said that he is looking into helping meet people’s needs both physically and spiritually. He wouldn’t delve into specifics, because he’s not sure where the path will lead but has enjoyed the first few steps down his new path.
“It could be something local, it could be something where you're in it someplace else,” Kauk said.
Even though Kauk is headed down a different type of coaching, the former long time Knights coach still misses track and cross country.
“When you've done this, you really look forward to every year,” Kauk said. “And absolutely, you miss the daily routine in that, the interaction with the young people and that. So but not only that. In a way that, yes, because that filled your life before, but also looking at finding new ways to just being able to encourage and help other people grow. And so there'll definitely be some new things on the horizon.”
Kauk coached 44 seasons at Unity Christian and he was also a science teacher.
He won five state cross country titles with the most recent one coming in 2012. He also led the Knights girls track squad to a team state championship in 1992, then a runner-up ending in 1993.
Kauk admitted that since the spring, he’s allowed himself some time to reflect. The one thing that came to the top of his mind is how much encouragement he gave to each athlete.
“The thing that you realize is that the amount of time that you've invested in all the individual athletes over the years, for me it was natural to do that, and just it was my most important thing,” Kauk said. “I always tried to give as much feedback, and as much pushing and encouragement, to everyone. So that's the part I really found that I missed as the season started, is just each of the girls that were continuing on to the next season. Once they graduate, of course, they're on their own now, but the next one's coming up.”
Kauk even remembered the last practice he coached on March 13, and of course, he didn’t think it’d be the last one.
The Knights were preparing to compete at the War Eagle Conference indoor track meet at Dordt University, and at the end of the practice, Kauk had the student-athletes play a couple of fun games to reward the girls for a great week of practice.
Kauk hadn’t made the meet lineup for the indoor meet and waited throughout the weekend to see how he wanted to set it up.
Kauk — as well as all other spring-sports coaches — then received the phone call that Sunday, March 12, the night that the season had come to a halt, which then led to the cancellation a few weeks later.
"I told them, ‘You want to use this as an opportunity to grow, and to get in better shape, and just make the best of it and that,’” Kauk said. “So it was disappointing for kids, and we were really happy that they had the two summer sports, baseball and softball, but I think we missed the window by about three weeks there. If it could have been three weeks later before they started to open up, or earlier, we might've been able to pull off a state meet, and a qualifying meet.
“I'm extremely happy with the engagement that the kids gave us, seeing that, to be able to work out on their own,” Kauk added.
The Knights are doing well, even without Kauk for the first time.
The Knights girls cross country team won the War Eagle cross country meet on Monday, as they took the top-3 individual spots in the conference.
Amaya Van Essen won the 5,000-meter girls race for Unity Christian in 21 minutes, 18 seconds. Van Essen was followed by teammate Megan Te Krony, who finished in 21:23.90. Then Amy De Groot crossed the line in 21:30.40.
The Knights were ranked in the preseason as a team and will aim to get back as a group in two weeks to the state meet in Fort Dodge. Last year, Kauk coached the Knights to an eighth-place finish at the Class 2A meet.
