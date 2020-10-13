Mark Kauk reflects on four-decade career as Unity Christian coach, teacher

“When you've done this, you really look forward to every year,” Kauk said. “And absolutely, you miss the daily routine in that, the interaction with the young people and that. So but not only that. In a way that, yes, because that filled your life before, but also looking at finding new ways to just being able to encourage and help other people grow. And so there'll definitely be some new things on the horizon.”

Kauk coached 44 seasons at Unity Christian and he was also a science teacher.

He won five state cross country titles with the most recent one coming in 2012. He also led the Knights girls track squad to a team state championship in 1992, then a runner-up ending in 1993.

Kauk admitted that since the spring, he’s allowed himself some time to reflect. The one thing that came to the top of his mind is how much encouragement he gave to each athlete.