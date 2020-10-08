Marshalltown defeats North, 38-18, in regular season finale

Brady Wavrunek scored on a 2-yard run to give North a 6-0 lead three minutes into the game. In fact, that was the only scoring of the first quarter.

Marshalltown, though, took the lead for good when Malik Haynes scored on a 4-yard run on the second play of the second quarter.

The visiting Bobcats then recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and took just three plays to cover 22 yards.

Marshalltown wound up scoring on each of its second-quarter possessions, taking a 21-6 lead at the break.

The Bobcats tacked on two more touchdowns in the third quarter. Patrick Landeros, a 215-pound senior, burst 33 yards up the middle for his second TD of the game, while Haynes scooted 24 yards on a screen pass, increasing the lead to 35-6.

Hauge and Hansen provided the longest scoring play of the night, hooking up for a 74-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter. Hansen added a 19-yard TD reception in the final stanza.

“Outside of some first-half penalties that stopped us from really taking advantage of what we had from a playmakers’ standpoint, we’d have been right there at halftime,” Mohr said.