Marshalltown defeats North, 38-18, in regular season finale

SIOUX CITY — The North High School football team generated its share of offense, but gave up too many big running plays in a 38-18 high school football loss to Marshalltown Thursday at Olsen Stadium.
Marshalltown’s interior line opened up gaping holes for its three primary running backs, who rushed for 253 yards.
A number of those runs went for double-digit yardage.
“They had some big backs and a big offensive line,” North Coach Mitch Mohr said. “I thought our guys did a pretty good job holding their own, buy we have to get better at technique.
“Offensively we threw some new stuff in and honestly we executed pretty well.”
Devin Hauge passed for 256 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season finale for the Stars, now 3-4 overall.
In this unusual season, every team in the state makes the playoffs, so North is assured of at least one more contest.
Hauge completed 20 of 37 passes while senior classmate Dante Hansen accounted for most of the receiving yards with 190 on 11 catches.
North went right down the field and scored on its first possession, but surrendered 21 second-quarter points to Marshalltown, which also ended the regular season at 3-4.
Brady Wavrunek scored on a 2-yard run to give North a 6-0 lead three minutes into the game. In fact, that was the only scoring of the first quarter.
Marshalltown, though, took the lead for good when Malik Haynes scored on a 4-yard run on the second play of the second quarter.
The visiting Bobcats then recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and took just three plays to cover 22 yards.
Marshalltown wound up scoring on each of its second-quarter possessions, taking a 21-6 lead at the break.
The Bobcats tacked on two more touchdowns in the third quarter. Patrick Landeros, a 215-pound senior, burst 33 yards up the middle for his second TD of the game, while Haynes scooted 24 yards on a screen pass, increasing the lead to 35-6.
Hauge and Hansen provided the longest scoring play of the night, hooking up for a 74-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter. Hansen added a 19-yard TD reception in the final stanza.
“Outside of some first-half penalties that stopped us from really taking advantage of what we had from a playmakers’ standpoint, we’d have been right there at halftime,” Mohr said.
Desmond Grace rushed for a team-high 65 yards on nine carries for North, while Wavrunek finished with 45 yards on 13 carries.
Marshalltown’s Haynes had a game-high 109 yards on 14 carries, with five of those for double-digit yardage. Landeros also carried 14 times for 83 yards.
North must wait until the weekend to find out who it plays in the Class 4A playoffs. Mohr, however, likes what he’s seen this season.
“Our seniors have really set a good example of what’s to come,” Mohr said. “We’re still junior and sophomore heavy and excited moving forward. Only good things have come from this season.”
