Mary Miller gets to 900-win mark

Miller has experienced coaching for smaller schools such as Wakefield and HCC along with bigger schools like Heelan, North and Dakota Valley along with the college scene.

All of the stops have been rewarding for Miller but she has learned to stick to a simple message at every place she's been at.

"Patience. As far as the development of a program," Miller said. "I always tell the kids, work ethic and attitude, that you can control. That's the one thing I've stressed throughout 40 years, be patient as far as development."

Miller is now 61 and the last couple of seasons have added new wrinkles into how she coaches.

First, there was adjusting to how to coach with her daughter Logan on the team.

"That's one of the most emotional, rewarding things and it's made me a better coach, too," Miller said. "There's more of an understanding of the stresses they have in their everyday life. I want to treat players the same way as I would treat my daughter."

Then there was this past season when she had to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down Dakota Valley's program for a 14-day stretch.

However, it put things in perspective again for Miller.