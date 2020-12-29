Mary Miller gets to 900-win mark

Since seventh grade, all Mary Miller has known during the fall is the game of volleyball.
First, there was middle school volleyball followed by high school volleyball at Dubuque Wahlert. Her playing career continued at Briar Cliff and then when she graduated, the former Charger found a head coaching job at Wakefield High School in Nebraska in 1981.
Miller knew back in high school what her future was going to hold.
"I had a couple of really good high school coaches and they pushed me," said Miller, the Journal's Co-Volleyball Coach of the Year. "About my junior year, I knew I wanted to teach and coach."
Her passion for the game has never wavered since then, either.
Since 1981, Miller can be found in a gym coaching volleyball. She's been at five different high schools and even returned to BCU for a stint as the head coach there. For the last two seasons, Miller has led the Dakota Valley volleyball program.
"I don't know anything but coaching volleyball or playing volleyball during the fall," Miller said.
Miller has reached many milestones along the way, winning a state title in 1989 with Hartington Cedar Catholic and being inducted into the Iowa High School Volleyball Hall of Fame in 2007.
This past fall, Miller reached another major milestone when back in November, Dakota Valley beat Tea Area. It was Miller's 900th career victory. Miller (formerly Schroeder) got to share the experience with her daughter, Logan, who is a setter for Dakota Valley. She's been married to Scott Miller for 17 years.
"It goes so fast," Miller said. "The journey is what you remember, the things that happened along the way and the successes. The wins are nice, those are going to come if you can establish a program. I've been fortunate enough to have good, good athletes that have bought into what I teach and coach.
"Just seeing players develop, that's probably one of my biggest joys, to see them get better and the passion they bring. They unconditionally trust that you are doing what is right for them and that can be intimidating sometimes."
Miller's style isn't hard to adapt to, which has led to 900 wins over 40 years.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton coach Renee Winkel, who won her 200th career match this past season, played for Miller at Briar Cliff and she enjoyed the way Miller led the program.
Miller would go out and participate in drills with players. Her track record as not only a coach but as someone that played in college is something gave her credibility with her players.
"I loved having her there. She was definitely a role model for me. I loved her attention to detail and a lot of things I learned are based on how she coached there," Winkel said. "Any time you talk about legendary coaches like her, they are humble but competitive and it makes them easy to like and fun to play for. She's done a little bit of everything and has been everywhere. It's been awesome to see. It was pretty cool to see her get her 900th win."
Miller's coaching career started at Wakefield in 1981 and was there until 1984 before going to Hartington Cedar Catholic. She won the NSAA C1 state title in 1989 with HCC and won 133 games there. She moved on to Bishop Heelan in 1992. In 1995, she coached for a season at North before taking over at Briar Cliff in 1996 and she was there until 2010.
Since Miller knew the talent in the area, she recruited in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota, which helped the Chargers win more than 300 matches in her tenure there.
While Briar Cliff won a lot of matches with Miller as the head coach, the players had a lot of fun in the process.
"The thing I loved about playing for her in college. When you when there, you would take a big annual trip. We went to Hawai'i, Florida and Alaska and any time we would go to Dakota Wesleyan, she would take us to the Corn Palace," Winkel said. "It was more than volleyball. She gave you the opportunity to play and experience something bigger than before. Taking those trips, she taught us how to be ambassadors of the program and how to behave as a group when you are wearing your school's logo.
"It was about building character."
Miller returned to the high school scene after having her first and only child, Logan. She became Heelan's head coach again and was there until 2018. In 2019, she became the coach at Dakota Valley and has led the Panthers to back-to-back Class A state championship appearances, finishing as the runner-up to Sioux Falls Christian each time.
Miller has experienced coaching for smaller schools such as Wakefield and HCC along with bigger schools like Heelan, North and Dakota Valley along with the college scene.
All of the stops have been rewarding for Miller but she has learned to stick to a simple message at every place she's been at.
"Patience. As far as the development of a program," Miller said. "I always tell the kids, work ethic and attitude, that you can control. That's the one thing I've stressed throughout 40 years, be patient as far as development."
Miller is now 61 and the last couple of seasons have added new wrinkles into how she coaches.
First, there was adjusting to how to coach with her daughter Logan on the team.
"That's one of the most emotional, rewarding things and it's made me a better coach, too," Miller said. "There's more of an understanding of the stresses they have in their everyday life. I want to treat players the same way as I would treat my daughter."
Then there was this past season when she had to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down Dakota Valley's program for a 14-day stretch.
However, it put things in perspective again for Miller.
"Sometimes when you coach for that long, you take things for granted. You have practices and do all of the things and then all of a sudden, it was gone for two weeks," Miller said. "That energized me to be more appreciative of it. I can coach forever, well not forever but a long time but players have a limited time to play and losing those two weeks reminded me of that. They have a limited time and you want them to enjoy it as much as they can."
Miller will return as the Dakota Valley coach next season and if the Panthers can get 25 wins each of the next four seasons, she will get her 1,000th victory.
That's not on Miller's mind, though, along with when retirement might be.
"I've never not done this. If I quit coaching, how much would I regret it? I guess time will tell but I haven't put an ending date on it," Miller said. "Just one season at a time. You are not coaching for the wins because then you start thinking about how many total matches that I've coached in. Right now, there is just this passion to coach and learn different things.
"One piece of advice, never think you know everything. Just keep learning."