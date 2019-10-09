ELKHORN, Neb. — South Sioux City High School's Mesuidi Ejerso led the Cardinals to a sixth-place finish Wednesday at the River Cities Conference meet hosted by Mount Michael.
Ejerso's time on the 5,000-meter course was 17 minutes, 5 seconds. The winner of the race was Ryan Zavadil of Omaha Skutt, who had a time of 16:20.
The top six South Sioux runners all recorded personal best times at the meet, had it had four place in the top-15.
Javier Alvarez was second among the Cardinals group in 13th (17:37), Juan Balderas 14th (17:42) and Moises Lupercio finished 1 second and place behind Balderas.
The Cardinals boys finished third in the team standings with 48 points behind Mount Michael (40) and Skutt (12).
Emane Ahmed led the SSC girls with a ninth-place finish. Ahmed's time was 21:05.
Valeria Salcido was 27th (23:07) as the Cardinals girls finished sixth (98 points) in the conference team race.
Ruby Castillo led a trio of Cardinals with a 34th-place finish (23:59). Ashlyn Garcia crossed the line 12 seconds later and Aubree Vanberkum finished in 25:47.