METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

ASHLEY AESOPH

Bishop Heelan girl soccer

WHY: Aesoph scored a goal in each of Heelan's three wins last week, including the game-winner against Lewis Central, which was ranked No. 1 in Class 2A at the time.

FYI: Aesoph has nine goals on the season, leading the Crusaders. She had six goals in her previous three seasons for the Crusaders.