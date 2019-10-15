For Ally Beresford, the decision was simple. Stay in North Sioux City so she could finish out her senior year at Dakota Valley High School.
Then, Beresford will attend the University of Sioux Falls next year and be a part of the volleyball team.
What she desired was anything but simple. Beresford, the week's Metro Athlete of the Week, was able to find a way to stay and is still a key cog for the Panthers volleyball team.
Back in October of 2018, Beresford's father, Todd, received a job offer he couldn't pass up. However, the job was in Ohio and in November, Todd moved to Ohio while Ally's mother, Sherri, stayed with her and her brothers in North Sioux City.
When the school year was over, the whole family moved to Ohio to join Todd.
While Ally wanted to be with her family, she was only going to be in Ohio for a year since she was already committed to play for USF.
"I really didn't want to leave here to come right back," Beresford said. "I've been at Dakota Valley all three years and I was waiting for my senior year. I always looked up to the seniors and I was excited to be that person this year.
"If I went to another school, it would've been different because I wouldn't have known them. My teammates now, I've been with them forever and I wanted to finish it out strong."
So she brought up the idea of staying with someone in North Sioux City for a year. Her parents weren't that receptive to it at first.
Beresford continued to work on her parents, though. After a bit, her dad came around to the idea but her mom was the last holdout.
"She didn't want me gone a year early," Beresford said.
During the club season in April, Sherri started to notice how much it was affecting Beresford, who at the time thought it might be her last time playing with her teammates. That's when her mom decided it was best for Beresford to stay with someone in North Sioux City so she should finish out her high school career at Dakota Valley.
"She came around and wanted it to be a very good year for me," Beresford said. "She wanted me to have the best experiences. After a couple of months, we decided I would stay here. She couldn't imagine me not finishing it out here and that's when it hit her. It's not the easiest or the best option she could've hoped for."
The next step was finding a family to stay with. There was no shortage of options for Ally.
"I had everybody here offering me a room to stay. Probably about 25 different people," Beresford said. "It took kind of a while to make sure it would work out with schedules and who my parents felt comfortable with."
The Beresford's found what they felt was the right fit and Ally is staying with the Atchison's. Their daughter, Sophia, is a sophomore outside hitter for Dakota Valley and has the second-most kills on the team.
Staying with Sophia's family has worked out great for both parties involved.
"The Atchison's have always been willing to open up their home to me," Beresford said. "Sophia is the only child in the house left with her siblings graduated. They missed having someone around and it worked out well. Our schedules are about the same."
Ally's parents come to visit when they can and Ally has made trips to Ohio to see her family.
The Dakota Valley volleyball team is definitely glad Beresford was able to stay in North Sioux City. She has more than 2,000 assists in her career and the setter has been the key piece to the Panthers offense.
"She is the difference-maker on our team right now," Dakota Valley coach Mary Miller said. "What sets her apart is she is so dynamic. She jump sets 80 percent of the balls and that really gives our hitters more space and area to hit because the block has a hard time closing."
With Beresford running the offense, the Panthers are hitting .369 as a team. Rachel Rosenquist has 202 kills, Atchison has 177 kills and Rachel Wente has 127 kills. Beresford has 110 kills as well.
Miller, a longtime coach, said Beresford is one of the best setters she's ever coached.
"We have set plays on serve receive but after that, she's determining where the ball is going," Miller said. "She knows where everyone is and a lot of the time she can see the opening. She is one of the most coachable athletes because she is so engaged."
It's been the kind of senior season Beresford was hoping for. The Panthers are 24-2 this season and after knocking off defending Class A champions Sioux Falls Christian, Dakota Valley claimed the No. 1 ranking in the poll. Dakota Valley's only two losses are to Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Western Christian. SB-L is the top-ranked team in Class 4A and Western Christian is No. 1 in 2A.
Beresford isn't surprised either. She knew with the players coming back along with Miller taking over as the coach and libero Taylor Wilshire joining the team, the Panthers had the potential to be the top team in Class A.
"I've seen the talent from these girls. I knew we had it in us and coach Miller has helped us pull it together as a team and Taylor has helped our defense," Beresford said. "We have one of the best teams around Sioux City. We have a really strong defense and hitters that have amazing talent that can place the ball where they want and are smart with it."
Beresford gets to continue to wear purple next season with Sioux Falls, which offered her a scholarship when she was a sophomore. She made the decision to commit to USF a little later.
The Cougars are coming off a 20-10 2018 season and were 14-6 in the Northern Sun. USF is coached by Joel and Andrea McCartney.
"They were some of the most motivational coaches I had met," Beresford said. "They were so welcoming. Ever since I met them, I felt I could be myself and they are accepting people and know so much about volleyball. They know how to coach the players into the best they can be.
"After I met them, I knew it was the exact place to be and I love Sioux Falls."
But before she goes to USF, she wants a deep run in the postseason and feels the team has that kind of potential.
"We are showing (our potential) to everyone else. We have always known it that we have this within us," Beresford said. "I am just excited for the rest of the year and we are ready to show them what we have in store."
