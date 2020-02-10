METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Bishop Heelan's Colby Wilmesherr peaking at the right time

Wilmesherr could potentially face Vande Weerd again at the district tournament this upcoming week but he had to get through sectionals before he could think about a rematch with Vande Weerd.

That's because Wilmesherr had a rematch looming with Barclay. Wilmesherr did own a 3-2 decision against Barclay during a dual on Jan. 16, but the loss to him at the MRAC tournament still stung.

Wilmesherr got his rematch against Barclay on Saturday in the sectional finals and made a statement by pinning him in 4:29.

"That was even bigger than (the win) over Vande Weerd," Wilmesherr said. "I know he probably had some confidence after beating me at conference. I know it was time to get the job done. I just went in there, wrestled and waited for the right moment to get the shot in and end it."

With those two wins, Wilmesherr is hitting his peak at exactly the right moment.