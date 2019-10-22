SIOUX CITY -- Kobe Clayborne's senior season has been a bit of a mixed bag.
On one hand, the Bishop Heelan defensive tackle has been a force for the Crusaders. Clayborne, this week's Metro Athlete of the week, is fifth in the state with 10 sacks, fourth in Class 3A with 17 solo tackles for loss and he leads Heelan with 51 tackles.
On the other hand, the Crusaders haven't had as successful of a season as they would've wanted. The come from behind win over Storm Lake this past Friday was Heelan's second of the season. It will be the first losing season for the Crusaders since 1986.
While the Crusaders could've dwelled on that, they haven't let it tear the team apart. The team captains, like Clayborne, have made sure that didn't happen.
"Yeah, it's been a hard season with the record but as a team, we know our record doesn't define the team," Clayborne said. "We easily could've separated and it could've taken the fun out of the season. But we decided to stick together and that's what we did."
The Crusaders may have a 2-6 record, but the largest margin of defeat is 17 points to a Glenwood team that's been ranked this season. And even then, Glenwood got a late score to pull away.
The Crusaders have been in every game this season and they have only allowed more than 20 points in two games this season. One was a 29-16 loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which is No. 4 in the RPI rankings. The other one was last week in a 33-30 win over Storm Lake. Heelan held the Tornadoes scoreless in the fourth quarter to complete a 12-point comeback.
"We've been in every game. That win meant a lot for us because we've been battling," Clayborne said. "We try and get everyone's input, not just from the seniors and captains. We've come together a lot more. Coach put the sophomores through seniors in the same locker room and the team bond has been good.
"We are still laughing and the spirits are still high and the juniors understand that they don't want this season to define them."
Heelan coach Roger Jansen said Clayborne has played a key role in keep the team together this season during some tough stretches.
"Kobe's been the vocal leader of this team and he's not only led by voice, but he's led by action and example," Jansen said. "It's been rough but they've hung in there and stuck in there. It's a credit to the team and the captains."
Clayborne has a solid junior season. He was second on the team with 51 tackles and he had seven solo tackles for loss and three sacks.
Clayborne wanted to get better, though. So last December, he went to a camp in Texas and competed against four- and five-star college recruits. Then in the summer, Clayborne hit up a number of college camps.
"I did a lot of work in the offseason. I was trying to prove myself at college camps and learn new skills," Clayborne said. "Each coach at each camp teaches different moves so I learned which ones worked for me. Going to all of those camps have translated well to how I am playing. The time I put in the summer has definitely paid off."
Clayborne's stats are more impressive considering he's a bit undersized. He measures in at 6'0 and 260 pounds. However, he's used that to his advantage to gain leverage on offensive linemen who are bigger than him.
"I think obviously his strength and all of that helps quite a bit but I think it all goes back to using your technique and really understanding the game of football,' Jansen said. "What the offensive line will do, recognizing the formation and backfield sets, those translate to the kind of blocks you will see. His improved technique is why he is the player that he is."
Clayborne is also a wrestling state medalist. Last season he finished in fourth place in the Class 2A state tournament at 285 pounds. The time he's spent as a wrestler has helped him improve as an offensive lineman.
"Footwork is a lot of it. With playing on the defensive side, hip flexibility is big," Clayborne said. "Wrestling helps tremendously with that. Every camp, coaches notice the way I move and they can tell I am a wrestler. College coaches love it. Wrestling teaches physicality and if you get one-on-one in football, it shows what you've learned from the sport and I wouldn't be the football player I am without wrestling."
When Heelan's football season ends after this week, Clayborne still has an important decision to make. While he has an offer to wrestle at Stanford and he took an official visit to Davidson, Clayborne wants to play football in college.
He has a preferred walk-on offer from Stanford along with another NCAA Division I offer from Army. He also has offers from Minnesota State, Northwest Missouri State, Missouri Western, Morningside, Concordia St. Paul, Bemidji State, Iowa Western Community College, St. John's in Minneapolis, Grand View College, Southwest Minnesota State and Quincy.
"If more come, that would be awesome but I am really happy with what I have," Clayborne said. "You just need one and I have been blessed with multiple ones."
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Deric Fitzgerald, Sergeant Bluff-Luton football: The senior receiver caught 15 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown in the Warriors 41-14 win over Denison-Schleswig.
Chloe Black, East volleyball: The junior broke the school record for career assists in last week's sweep of West. She had 17 assists against West and now has 1,848 in her career.