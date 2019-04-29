SIOUX CITY — Competition flat-out drives Bishop Heelan senior Madison Jochum.
Even before coming into the inaugural 400-meter dash at the Drake Relays on Friday, Jochum had one of the best 400 times in Class 3A.
But there's just something about running against the best in the state that fuels Jochum. It was evident last season when Jochum broke the Heelan girls 400 record at the state meet last season, conquering Drake's blue oval in 56.50 seconds - good for second place.
Jochum, the Sioux City Journal Metro Athlete of the Week, has had a good season so far, but she knew she was going to run her best time of the season at the Drake Relays because of the competition in the race and the atmosphere Drake Stadium provides.
She was right. While she didn't win the race, she finished in 57.28 seconds, good for fourth place and the fourth-fastest time in the state. It was her season-best by almost a second.
"It was really fun, probably one of the most fun races I've ever run and definitely the most competitive," Jochum said. "I love being pushed at that level and the crowd and announcer at Drake just make it 10 times better. The atmosphere couldn't be more perfect. It helps motivate me to exceed expectations and do my very best."
Heelan coach Nathan Treinen wasn't surprised at all to see the University of South Dakota commit shave a second off her best time of the season. It's what he expected Jochum to do because Treinen knows she is one of the best 400 runners in the state.
"She was excited to compete against them and show where she is at," Treinen said. "She's an experienced runner and we've been looking for that all year, a race with great competition. Whatever lane she is in, she has a good idea of what she wants to do and has a good flow of the race. We have a set time or goal after the first 200 and then if someone starts kicking, she reacts to that."
But Jochum is still a bit off from her school record mark, which she isn't worried about. It took until the end of the season for Jochum to set that time last season at the state track meet. On QuikStats, her best time going into the state meet was 57.61, so she shaved a second off that at on the blue oval.
Jochum is actually ahead of where she wants to be in her training this season, as evident by a better time this season than she had all of last season before the state meet.
"Last year at this time I was running slower than that so it's really exciting," Jochum said. "I kept dropping seconds after seconds until I ran that 56.50. So I am really excited to see where I can go now with three more meets. I am very confident. I think I am on the right track and I am doing a lot of things differently than I did last year."
Jochum has had a bit more practice time this season since Heelan has competed in less meets compared to last year. It's extra time she needs to work on the little things that Treinen has helped her smooth out.
Treinen, who previously was the coach at Briar Cliff, sees Jochum making technical improvements that they've worked on.
"She just keeps plugging away with the workouts and down the homestretch, just stay relaxed. her arm swing gets a little long," Treinen said. "We've talked about that and her 4x400 leg at Drake, it clicked and she had a better finish. Just make sure the arm swing doesn't get long. It's been fun coaching her. We will see how she keeps progressing to see what she can do at the end of the year."
Jochum is a key part of the 4x400 and she can also play a pivotal role on the sprint medley, the distance medley, the 4x200 and the 200-meter dash. Treinen said he's still working with her to see what events will maximize her potential and the team's potential at the state meet.
Jochum has the Missouri Rivers Athletic Conference meet on Thursday. Then a week later, the 3A district meet. Then it's on to the blue oval at Drake for the state track meet.
She's hoping for a repeat performance just like last season.
"I just love that feeling and the accomplishment afterward that I dropped my time," Jochum said. "I love the competition."
HONORABLE MENTIONS
TRACK AND FIELD
Ardell Inlay, East - Inlay won the 100 dash title at the Drake Relays, edging Urbandale's Harrison Waylee with a time of 10.878. He was also part of the East 4x100 relay team that finished fourth in 43.72 and the 4x200 team that finished seventh in 1:29.79. He was 14th in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 4.5 inches.
Amber Aesoph, Heelan - Aesoph finished in second place in the 1,500 run at the Drake Relays in 4:42.45, breaking her own school record. A little later, the junior helped Heelan to a fifth-place finish in the 4x400 in 4:10.08. She also finished in seventh place in the 800 in 2:12.41.