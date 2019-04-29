METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Madison Jochum

Bishop Heelan girls track

WHY: Jochum finished in fourth place in the 400-meter dash at the Drake Relays on Friday with the fourth-best time in the state at 57.28 seconds, shaving nearly a second off her fastest time of the season.

FYI: Jochum is a University of South Dakota track commit and finished in second last season in the 400 in Class 3A. She holds the Heelan school record in the 400 in 56.50.