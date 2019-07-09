Riley Plantenberg thought she let the team down last season.
As a junior, Plantenberg took over as Bishop Heelan's primary pitcher for the softball team, striking out 165 batters in 190 2/3 innings to go along with a 1.58 ERA. Offensively, she batted .400 with 31 RBIs, nine doubles and three home runs.
However, a back injury late in the season ended Plantenberg's junior campaign early. She was unable to pitch in the Crusaders postseason game against Le Mars, which the Bulldogs won 9-3.
Plantenberg, who is this week's Journal Metro Athlete of the Week, had just committed to Morningside before the injury, too.
"It was hard on me because it was right before regionals and I thought I let my team down," Plantenberg said. "I didn't know what was going to happen. I just had faith that everything would work out okay."
Plantenberg didn't want the same thing to happen during her senior season. So she found a physical therapist, Jane Stanley, she could trust to work out the issues she had with her back.
Plantenberg didn't seem to miss a beat from last season to this one. She's batting .415 with a team-high 20 RBIs, nine doubles, two triples and one home run 65 at-bats. She's pitched a bit less this season but still has a 2.95 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 76 innings.
But once again, back issues flared up.
However, this time Plantenberg will be ready when postseason play starts this week.
"I am done with physical therapy and ready to get back on the field. Jane has been helping me for a long time," Plantenberg said. "When it happened again this year, I wasn't super worried about being out that long because I knew what was going on this time."
Heelan coach Stacia Barker is more than ready to welcome Plantenberg into the lineup full time. Since Plantenberg earned a full-time spot as a sophomore, she's batted at least .400 or better in each of the last three seasons. As a sophomore, she batted .400 with 15 RBIs.
Barker said being a pitcher has benefitted Plantenberg at the plate.
"Riley sees the ball really well and being a pitcher, when she goes against better pitchers, she knows the game so well and she knows what to expect and knows what is going to come her way," Barker said. "She will usually hit it to the left side but if it's an outside pitch and we need to move someone over, she will take it to the right side. She's strong, powerful and has a nice swing."
Having Plantenberg in the lineup is also important because she's one of only two seniors, along with Emma LaFleur, in the lineup. Those two along with the junior class have helped take some of the younger players under their wing.
Even with so many new starters this season, Heelan is batting .313 as a team, better than the .300 the Crusaders hit last season. Heelan is also averaging more runs per game (5.5) this season than last (5.0).
"I just talked to the upperclassmen about having a positive attitude. We knew we would have some key freshmen and eighth-graders step up. The upperclassmen really bought into it," Barker said. "We have some girls with a lot of varsity experience that took those kids under their wing."
Plantenberg was ready to take a leadership role this season and was ready to show the younger players the ropes. She was more concerned about that than whatever success she had this season.
One of the players she's mentored is freshman Joslyn Verzal, who stepped in as Heelan's main pitcher when Plantenburg missed time. Verzal has a 2.93 ERA in 69 1/3 innings.
"It's never about me, it's about doing my job for the team so we can succeed as a whole and that's my biggest thing," Plantenberg said. "We all rely on each other. Everyone plays a part and that's the big thing because that's how we succeed as a whole.
"We came into the season having a really young team and it's amazing how many young players have come up and done their job on the team. I really appreciate that. It's not about one person, it's a team effort."
Honorable Mentions
Baseball
Spencer Kleene, Sergeant Bluff -- The junior is batting .429 on the season and is tied for the MRAC lead with 38 RBIs. He has 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 35 runs scored. He's stolen 13 bases.
Alec Patino, East - The junior is batting .435 on the season and is tied for the MRAC lead with 38 RBIs. He has 14 doubles, four triples and five home runs on the season.