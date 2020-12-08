METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Bishop Heelan's Mitchell Joines eyes success on the mat, in the classroom

Joines ended the season with a 30-3 record and he also missed about a month of school because of the virus.

"It was horrible. It definitely sucked. There's no way around that but I just tried to use it fuel for this year," Joines said. "I put the pedal down as much as I could throughout the offseason. Got a lot of work done in the weight room, not as much as I wanted in the wrestling room as I would've liked. I put on a lot of muscle and put in a lot of hard work.

"There's no point on dwelling (on the end of last season). It's just how the chips fell. I was able to make it to the state tournament to cheer on my teammates."

The extra time in the weight room showed. Joines admits it does help that he grew a few inches but he was wrestling at 152 pounds last season. Mononucleosis dropped Joines to around 143 pounds.

Joines was able to add that weight back and more. During football season Joines weighed about 185. He's down to around 170 for wrestling season.

The extra muscle should help Joines out this season to hopefully accomplish his final goal and that's ending the season on the podium at the Wells Fargo Arena.

But Joines knows that's not the end-all, be-all even though it's a major goal of his.