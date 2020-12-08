METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Bishop Heelan's Mitchell Joines eyes success on the mat, in the classroom

SIOUX CITY -- After having his junior season end early due to circumstances out of his control, Bishop Heelan's Mitchell Joines is enjoying his return to the mat for his senior season.
The Crusaders took part in a handful of duals over the opening week and finished with the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invitational on Saturday.
The tournament saw Joines complete a perfect week as he won all four of his matches to run his early-season record to 8-0. Three of the wins on Saturday were by fall and the other one was by major decision (24-10) to claim the 170-pound title. His four other wins during the week were all by fall.
"I just like to go out there and score as many points as possible and keep my pace going, work my stuff so they can't work theirs. That's my style, that's how I like to wrestle," Joines said. "It was a pretty good week. I was sore coming into (Saturday). Tired, body is aching but it's just part of the sport, part of the grind so you have to embrace that. I was pretty excited for the day and got four more."
While Joines enjoys the success he has on the mat, he is just as successful, if not more, in the classroom.
Joines scored a 34 on the ACTs in July.
The classroom wasn't always Joines' favorite place to be, though.
Joines has two older siblings and seeing where their success in the classroom led them fueled him to take his schoolwork more seriously, which helped lead to his score of 34 on the ACTs. Joines' older brother works as a subcontractor for Boeing with NASA currently and his sister is going to work for PepsiCo. Both of his siblings graduated from Iowa State University.
"A lot of that is how I've been raised, the school and the people I've been surrounded by. I've got a lot to live up to but it's nice to have that high standard," Joines said. "I don't think there are enough kids in today's world that care enough about school, to be completely honest. Some of it comes naturally for me but some of it is that hard work that people don't see.
"Getting up 30 to 40 minutes early so I can talk to a teacher before class, staying after school to go over stuff. It's just little sacrifices here and there. That's some of the stuff wrestling has taught me. Staying after practice, getting extra shots in. Little bits and pieces add up so quick."
Joines begins his season after having his junior campaign come to an end not on the mat, but off it. After the Missouri Rivers Athletic Conference tournament, Joines had a bout with mononucleosis, which knocked him out of the sectional tournament, ending his season before a potential second-straight trip to the state tournament.
Heelan co-head coach Jordan Langley feels Joines would've placed at the state tournament last season.
"We certainly believe he would've brought home a medal. To see that not happen and to have him come in with the fire he has, it's really fun to stand along beside him, he's put in all of the work. I really think he should be in the top-four in the state this year," Langley said. "Mitchell is one of the best leaders I have coached. He's always finding ways to keep the guys motivated in the room. We've needed a leader like that for awhile. He is vocal and leads by action. He puts in a lot of work."
Joines ended the season with a 30-3 record and he also missed about a month of school because of the virus.
"It was horrible. It definitely sucked. There's no way around that but I just tried to use it fuel for this year," Joines said. "I put the pedal down as much as I could throughout the offseason. Got a lot of work done in the weight room, not as much as I wanted in the wrestling room as I would've liked. I put on a lot of muscle and put in a lot of hard work.
"There's no point on dwelling (on the end of last season). It's just how the chips fell. I was able to make it to the state tournament to cheer on my teammates."
The extra time in the weight room showed. Joines admits it does help that he grew a few inches but he was wrestling at 152 pounds last season. Mononucleosis dropped Joines to around 143 pounds.
Joines was able to add that weight back and more. During football season Joines weighed about 185. He's down to around 170 for wrestling season.
The extra muscle should help Joines out this season to hopefully accomplish his final goal and that's ending the season on the podium at the Wells Fargo Arena.
But Joines knows that's not the end-all, be-all even though it's a major goal of his.
"That's definitely the number one goal. Otherwise, a big thing I want to do is help the younger guys in the room. I want to be the best leader I can and help them become the best leaders they can and be the best young men they can be," Joines said. "The upperclassmen when I was younger were great leaders for me and our coaches are the best coaches in the state I feel because of how much they truly care."
"I want that medal pretty bad. I've put in too much work to fall short. I am just enjoying the journey. The end of the season doesn't define everything but it is a big part of the goal.
