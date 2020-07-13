METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Colby Nieman steps up in big moments for Sioux City West

With six seniors graduating from the 2019 roster, including five who played a significant role for the Wolverines, first-year Sioux City West High School baseball coach Gabe Hoogers needed some players to step into leadership roles this season.
Hoogers immediately turned to his three seniors in 2020: Colby Nieman, Jaren Hollingshead and Dylan Cooper.
For Nieman, it seems like a natural transition. He's been on the varsity roster since his freshman season, playing a key role at third base and then shortstop.
"Given the fact that we lost all of the seniors, I know that us seniors were going to have to step up and show the younger guys what to do and make them feel comfortable," Colby Nieman said. "It was a pretty natural transition, it's been fun."
Nieman has turned into both the Wolverines top hitter and top pitcher this season and has helped West to a 9-8 record, including an 8-5 mark in the MRAC.
"Colby has been the spark since day one," Hoogers said. "Him, Jaren and Dylan. He wants the ball in tight situations. He wants to be up at the plate in tight situations. The whole team looks at him for guidance and leadership and he's been awesome. He was the guy, with me coming over and being in my first year here, I was super excited to have his experience and work ethic.
"I knew he was a hard worker and played the game the right way. He leads by example and will do everything right and works extremely hard. He does all the things a leader does and helps out his teammates."
While Nieman is batting .306 at the plate, his biggest impact has come on the mound for the Wolverines.
West graduated its top-three pitchers from last season who all threw at least 40 innings. Nieman threw the fifth-most innings last season with 24 and had a 3.50 ERA.
Nieman quickly established himself as the Wolverines' ace this season during his first game on the mound, which came against Bishop Heelan on June 18.
The Crusaders came in as the top-ranked team in Class 3A but Nieman silenced Heelan's bats, not just for seven innings but for nine since the game went into extra innings. West scored four runs in the top of the ninth to break the 1-1 tie for the 5-1 victory.
Nieman only needed 103 pitches to get through the nine-inning complete game. He allowed nine hits and the one run was unearned. He walked only two and struck out six.
"He's done an awesome job of wanting the ball against the best teams," Hoogers said. "What has made him standout, you just see him lock in when he is in situations with guys on second or third base. You talk about leaving runners on base, he just digs in and makes the best pitches when runners are on base. There's something to be said about his presence and leadership on the mound."
A week later, Nieman threw his second complete game of the season, this time in a 10-4 win over North. He needed only 79 pitches to get through seven innings and he walked only two batters.
Nieman's third complete game came in his most recent start and it was his second complete game against a top-five 3A team. This time it was against Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Thursday and he shutout the potent Warriors offense in West's 6-0 victory.
Nieman needed only 66 pitches to get through seven innings, allowed just three hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out one.
"I am really confident because of the defense we have. Knowing that I don't strike anyone out, my teammates will make the plays behind me," Nieman said. "Just get up there and throw strikes, do my job. I am pretty confident in all of my pitches. (Catcher) Jaren Hollinshed and I are pretty in-sync. I've maybe only called him off on two or three pitches this year. I can trust him on making the right call and he can trust on me putting the ball where it needs to be."
Nieman has needed only 288 pitches in 23 innings of work this season. He has a 1.52 ERA and has walked just five batters.
He has 13 strikeouts this season but Hoogers said Nieman induces weak contact with four different pitches - two different fastballs, a curveball and a changeup.
"He throws a firm fastball in counts he is up and can sneak it by you. He has another fastball that he gets six to eight inches of side run on you and he's getting all of that weak contact with that," Hoogers said. "He has a sweeping curveball, it's not 12 to 6 but he hides it well and it sweeps away from right-handed batters. He throws it in good times at any point in the count. He has a changeup, he doesn't throw it a ton but he will show it when he needs to.
"He mixes speeds and him and Jaren have a good dynamic."
At the plate, the .306 average is the best season Nieman has had so far during his four-year varsity career. The shortstop has a team-high 11 runs scored in 36 at-bats to go along with three doubles, a triple and a home run. He has seven RBIs and leads the team with a .528 slugging percentage.
After striking out 31 times in 105 at-bats last season, Nieman has struck out only three times this season and has drawn seven walks.
"This year from March until June, he lifted every single day. He works hard and his brother Alec was home from college so he was hitting and doing all of the little things on their own," Hoogers said. "All of that stuff has really shown. Another thing that has helped, he is putting a lot of balls in play and competing with two strikes. He struck out a bit last year and we've been preaching compete with two strikes and he has done that."
Next year Nieman will join his brother at South Dakota State as he will compete on the club hockey and the club baseball teams in Brookings.
Right now, Hoogers is going to enjoy Nieman's final few games.
"I just can't speak enough about the kind of person he is," Hoogers said. "When the staff sat down and reflected for senior night, he is a dream come true for a coach. He's going to work extremely hard. He's a spark for the team and has done an awesome job this season."
