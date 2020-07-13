METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Colby Nieman steps up in big moments for Sioux City West

Nieman's third complete game came in his most recent start and it was his second complete game against a top-five 3A team. This time it was against Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Thursday and he shutout the potent Warriors offense in West's 6-0 victory.

Nieman needed only 66 pitches to get through seven innings, allowed just three hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out one.

"I am really confident because of the defense we have. Knowing that I don't strike anyone out, my teammates will make the plays behind me," Nieman said. "Just get up there and throw strikes, do my job. I am pretty confident in all of my pitches. (Catcher) Jaren Hollinshed and I are pretty in-sync. I've maybe only called him off on two or three pitches this year. I can trust him on making the right call and he can trust on me putting the ball where it needs to be."

Nieman has needed only 288 pitches in 23 innings of work this season. He has a 1.52 ERA and has walked just five batters.

He has 13 strikeouts this season but Hoogers said Nieman induces weak contact with four different pitches - two different fastballs, a curveball and a changeup.