SERGEANT BLUFF -- Conner Groves' outside range has caught the eye of basically all of Sergeant Bluff-Luton's opponents the past few years.
Groves, the Metro Athlete of the Week, turned another head on Saturday when the Warriors played at the Target Center in Minneapolis against St. Paul Humboldt. Groves hit 5-of-8 3-pointers in the 93-58 win.
John Lucas III, the player development coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves, was watching the game. Lucas was a talented 3-point shooter in his own right, shooting 38.3 percent from behind the arc in college.
"He watched the entire game and shared with me some observations and he took note of Conner and complimented his shooting stroke," SB-L coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. "For Conner to hear a compliment about his how his shot looked from someone like John Lucas III was great."
Groves has been a constant threat from behind the arc for the Warriors since he earned a starting spot as a sophomore. He hit 70 3-pointers and shot 39.5 percent from three. Last season Groves hit 66 3-pointers and hit three at a 41.5 percent clip.
Groves has 48 3-pointers so far this season for the Warriors, who are 15-3 and ranked No. 4 in Class 3A by the Iowa Associated Press poll, and is shooting 39.3 percent from behind the arc.
For his career, Groves has hit 184 3-pointers at a 40.2 percent clip.
"I spend a lot of time in the gym. I get a lot of shots up and work on my 3-point range," said Groves, who is a Briar Cliff men's basketball recruit. "Once teams figure out that's what my thing is, you have to find different ways to score. It's the best feeling in the world when you know it's going in."
Groves is already SB-L's career-leader in threes, single-season leader (70) and single-game leader (10). It's all a tribute to the work he puts into his shot.
"Conner loves basketball. He's not someone that we've ever had to coax into the gym. He comes to the open gyms and he does a lot on his own," Vander Schaaf said. "He's always been dedicated. He's shot a lot of basketball in his four years. What motivates him is just continually working on his craft and to be the best player he can be."
Groves isn't just a 3-point shooter, either. Seventy of the 94 shots he put up as a sophomore were from three as he averaged 10.9 points per game but his game evolved the next season. More than half of his shots came inside the arc and he shot 46 free throws. He averaged 15.0 points per game also had 50 steals, 83 assists and 75 rebounds.
He's still finding ways to get to the hoop this season and has attempted 58 free throws. He is averaging 14.9 points and also has 44 assists and 21 steals.
"It's been fun to watch his development that way. He's gotten stronger and is not only a player that can shoot threes but he has good quickness and can get to the basket because he's strong enough," Vander Schaaf said. "He's capable of helping our team out in multiple ways. Defensively he has quick hands and he is a capable passer who gets other people involved. In the past few weeks, his decision making has been really good on when to move the ball on or when to shoot."
Vander Schaaf said Groves and fellow senior Sam DeMoss have been driving forces for the team this season, not just on the court but off it as well.
"They have been a mainstay for three years and bring a lot of confidence to the court because they have seen it all," Vander Schaaf said. "They are good friends and they are both captains. It's a small senior class but an important one for our team. I don't look forward to them graduating. I know the time is winding down but I look to some of the fun things this season and they have done a great job this year."
While Groves individual accomplishments are impressive, he's more concerned about the team's record. As a sophomore, Groves was part of an SB-L team that finished as the runner-up in 3A.
"As a senior, getting back to Wells Fargo is something that we all want and I want personally," Groves said. "Every day we work hard because that's what we are working for and we do a great job of keeping each other motivated. Playing in the state title game, not very many people get to do that. We have high expectations."
SPECIAL MENTION
William Rankin, Sioux City Spartans swimming ... Rankin set records in three events (50 free style, 100 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay) at Saturday's district meet. He qualified for state in five events and it will be his fourth appearance at state.
Braden Graff, Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling ... Graff won the 113-pound Class 2A sectional title in Ida Grove on Saturday. Graff, ranked No. 4 by the Predicament, defeated Kuemper Catholic's Benajmin Schmitz, ranked No. 3, by a 2-0 sudden victory decision.