NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. | Officially, Dakota Valley boys basketball coach Jason Kleis lists Charlie Cox as a forward.
Yet, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound senior can play all positions on the floor. Versatility is a definite strength of an athlete who’s shooting 56 percent while averaging 18.2 points per game.
“Being versatile is a big part of my game,” said the Sioux City Journal’s Metro Athlete of the Week, a two-year starter for a team that has a 7-2 record and is on a four-game winning streak.
“A defense can take away many things, but it can’t always take everything. I’m able to dribble. I can play with my back to the basket. A little bit of everything comes to show. I’ve always grown up an in and out player.”
The 17-year old son of Charles and Shannon Cox of McCook Lake has five double-doubles on the season including four in a row, averaging 19.6 points and 11.2 rebounds in the spurt. He was his usual efficient self in this stretch, shooting 53.5 percent (38 of 71) while throwing eight assists and swatting three shots.
Cox has grown a couple of inches since first arriving on the varsity scene as a sophomore reserve. Yet, his statistics have taken a big jump, as he averaged 11 points and seven rebounds for last year’s squad which made its third straight South Dakota Class A state tournament appearance, finishing sixth at Rapid City.
“I definitely like the way our team is jelling this year,” said Cox. “Last year’s team didn’t need me to do the things that I can do. It’s different each game. Whatever the team needs me to do, I try to do. There’s more offensive opportunities this year. Teamwork and ball movement is a key for us.”
“He brings the ball up the floor at times,” said Kleis. “He’s a guard/forward combination. He can play with his back to the basket. One thing about his game is his versatility. He’s good at attacking on the dribble from the wing, where he’s really strong. He’s strong in all areas. He’s a great rebounder. He’s a very tough-nosed kid. He’s not the best leaper in the world, but he makes up for it by being tough and quick.”
Sometimes undersized at his position in a Dakota XII Conference that features the likes of 6-10 Logan Heim of Dell Rapids and 6-5 Jackson Miller of West Central, Cox has held his own. His double-double stretch included an 18-point, 13-rebound effort in the 63-49 home court win over West Central where he threw two assists and had a steal on a night where two guard teammates, 6-2 sophomore Paul Bruns (26.6 ppg, 10.3 rpg) and 6-foot Nathan Rice (9.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 33 assists) tallied 22 and 12 points, respectively.
Cox ranks third on the Panthers with 20 assists. Though he doesn’t show it often, Kleis said he has three-point capability.
“Last year, he made some threes in big games,” said Kleis. “He’d prefer to take the ball to the basket. He puts his head down and has that big upper body and shields people off to get to the rim. He’s good at it.
“He has improved in quickness and in strength. I think something that helped, he went out for football for the first time. That helped him even more. He’s always been one to work in the weight room. He knows a way to get better. The biggest things were quickness, toughness and strength.”
Playing football for the first time since seventh grade, Cox had eight catches for 155 yards while helping Coach Jeff Van Den Hul’s Dakota Valley squad to the Class A state semifinals. He also contributed 20 tackles and three interceptions as a cornerback.
Cox is considering walking on at Colorado State, where he hopes he can continue playing basketball. Yet, that dream is far away as well as the fourth straight state tournament quest for a team with several high school games remaining, including Friday’s home conference game against Sioux Falls Christian and Saturday’s action against Hamlin at the Madison Classic.
“We need to take every game one at a time,” said Cox. “Every game matters. No one person is above the team. Coach will get us ready for each game. He knows how to get us going and keep our focus.”
SPECIAL MENTION
Girls Basketball
Abby Wisecup, Sergeant Bluff-Luton…. The senior guard turned in 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals in Saturday’s 57-33 win over Spencer, hiking her career total to 1,004 points, which ranks fifth in school history.
Nia Moore, West…. The sophomore post averaged 13 points and 15.3 rebounds while posting three double-doubles as the Wolverines posted a 2-1 record last week.