METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Dakota Valley's Chayce Montagne makes two game-changing adjustments

“To me, the story with Chayce is how has just fully embraced changing his game to be a facilitator,” Kleis said. “He’s been able to swallow his pride and his ego. He and Paul, it helps that they happen to get along great. They have made each other better. His No. 1 goal every night is to try to find other guys. He’s plenty capable of scoring.”

The other adjustment Montagne had to make was on the defensive end. When he was younger, Montagne could steal the ball without really having to make the proper moves.

While that worked in elementary school and middle school, playing defense like that wouldn’t fly with Kleis.

Even in the last two years, Kleis would have one of his assistant coaches explicitly watch Montagne on defense to make sure he was doing what was asked.

When Montagne didn’t, he was on a short leash and taken out of the ball game.

Montagne realized right around this time last year that he was being lazy on defense. He couldn’t contribute much if he was sitting on the bench, so Montagne made that a focus in the offseason.

He was determined to use his athleticism to stop the man in front of him.