METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Dakota Valley's Chayce Montagne makes two game-changing adjustments

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Chayce Montagne had to make a couple adjustments during his basketball days at Dakota Valley Community Schools.
The Panthers senior has had to learn how to be more efficient with the ball and he’s been taught how to play better defense.
Montagne learned both of those lessons, and has helped the DV boys basketball team get out to a 6-0 start so far.
Montagne is only 50 assists from becoming the program's career leader, but he’s still capable of scoring, and did so with 18 points during last Tuesday’s 88-79 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
With that performance, Montagne is this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week.
The first adjustment that Montagne had to learn came back when he was in late elementary school.
Basketball came easy for Montagne in elementary and middle school. Montagne had more size than everyone else on the court. He could score easier, he stole the ball with ease and he could basically do whatever he wanted to on the court.
Montagne knew that he had the assignment of scoring all the time, since he was taller than everyone else.
Then, in middle school, a kid named Paul Bruns moved in.
Montagne’s first impression of Bruns was that the University of North Dakota recruit was good at basketball.
There were some people, including Kleis, who were nervous at how Montagne would respond to Bruns entering the picture.
It’s turned out better than anyone could imagine.
Bruns and Montagne are best friends, and they hang out often off the court. Their bond off the court has helped them on the court.
Montagne has opportunities to shoot, but more times than not, Montagne’s main goal is to find ways to get Paul Bruns and Isaac Bruns chances to score.
Montagne accepted the role of being a facilitator during his sophomore and junior years. He realized the assets he had around him, and knew that if the Panthers wanted to get to where he needed to go, Montagne had to do what Kleis asked of him.
Montagne has fully embraced his role.
“I feel like when I have the ball, (opponents) have to respect me,” Montagne said. “If you don’t, I can do other things. With (Isaac and Paul), it’s impossible for teams to prepare for all three of us. We have three really good options. I feel like if we were all on other teams, we’d be the best player on that team.”
Montagne has seen his adjustment on offense pay off. During the Beresford game on Dec. 15, Montagne moved to No. 4 on Dakota Valley’s all-time assist list.
Now, it’s not that it’s the No. 4 spot that Montagne was excited about, it’s who he passed is what mattered here.
Montagne passed his father, Rusty, at the No. 4 spot, about a month ago. Rusty Montagne, who graduated from DV in 1998, graduated with 253 assists.
Coming into the season, Chayce Montagne needed just four assists to pass his father. It was a talking point in the Montagne household ever since last season ended.
Montagne knew he could pass his dad on the list, but he wanted to do it last season at the state tournament.
Of course, the state tournament didn’t happen because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Chayce Montagne chomped at the bit to pass Rusty when the season started.
“It was quite the household battle for a long time,” Chayce Montagne said. “He was excited for me. He’s messed with me ever since. We have a great relationship together.”
The Panthers played West Central on Tuesday night, and entering that contest, Chayce Montagne needs 50 more assists to become the school’s all-time leader.
The current leader in assists is Brody Van Ginkel with 319. Tyler Johnson (300) and Bubba Rosenquist (277) are also ahead of Chayce Montagne.
“To me, the story with Chayce is how has just fully embraced changing his game to be a facilitator,” Kleis said. “He’s been able to swallow his pride and his ego. He and Paul, it helps that they happen to get along great. They have made each other better. His No. 1 goal every night is to try to find other guys. He’s plenty capable of scoring.”
The other adjustment Montagne had to make was on the defensive end. When he was younger, Montagne could steal the ball without really having to make the proper moves.
While that worked in elementary school and middle school, playing defense like that wouldn’t fly with Kleis.
Even in the last two years, Kleis would have one of his assistant coaches explicitly watch Montagne on defense to make sure he was doing what was asked.
When Montagne didn’t, he was on a short leash and taken out of the ball game.
Montagne realized right around this time last year that he was being lazy on defense. He couldn’t contribute much if he was sitting on the bench, so Montagne made that a focus in the offseason.
He was determined to use his athleticism to stop the man in front of him.
“Halfway through the year, Kleis got on me,” Chayce Montagne said. “I took that to heart. I had to lock it in on defense. I knew I could do it. It’s the competitive nature that I have. I want to win.”
Montagne will use that athleticism to play cornerback next fall for the Midland University football team.
Honorable mentions
Jack Gaukel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling: Gaukel won the 152-pound weight class on Saturday at the Rollin Dyer Invitational. He defeated Interstate 35 freshman Eli Green with a pin in 67 seconds during the championship match.
Kohen Rankin, Sioux City swimming: Rankin won the 100-yard breaststroke Saturday at the Linn-Mar Invitational, as his time was 58.02 seconds.