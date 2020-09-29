METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Dakota Valley's Kobey June has thrived with added workload

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Kobey June's 40-yard touchdown run on Friday against West Central went about 42 more yards than anyone would've thought at the beginning of the play.
Dakota Valley didn't call anything special, it was just supposed to be a simple run for June. But according to coach Jeff VanDenHul, the play wasn't blocked very well, which led to a defender getting his hands around June in the backfield.
However, the play ended with June in the end zone about 10 seconds later.
"That was just, that was pretty crazy," said June, the Journal's Metro Athlete of the Week. "Unbelievable that it happened. I got hit in the backfield and I thought I was going down. He swung me by my shoulders and I stayed up. I saw open field and I kept going. During the play, it all just went blank a little bit. All of a sudden, I snapped into focus and I was running in for a touchdown."
It was a crucial touchdown for the Panthers, who were trailing in the game at the time and there was about 7 minutes, 30 seconds left in the game.
So June came through at a big time, something VanDenHul is used to with the senior running back.
"He's one of those kids we are able to count on to do those things," VanDenHul said. "The 40-yarder wasn't any fancy play call, it wasn't blocked well, it was all Kobey. He spun out of a tackle and found the end zone. He's one of those special runners."
While the touchdown was key, the Panthers still trailed by a point. VanDenHul decided to go for two points and he knew right away who the ball was going to, especially after his 40-yard touchdown run.
June scored the two-point conversion, giving Dakota Valley a 15-14 lead, which the Panthers held on to as they improved to 3-2 on the season. It was their third-straight win.
"We knew what play we were going to call. That's how we run the offense. We have three to four playmakers and we get the ball in their hands and Kobey is always one of the first to come to mind," VanDenHul said. "If you need three and get three, you are pretty happy. Our offense line did a great job and pushed forward. They know the situation and they understood it and made sure we got what we needed out of it."
June had no doubt the Panthers were going to take the lead on the two-point conversion. The Panthers controlled the line of scrimmage, allowing June to easily score on the play.
"The line did an amazing job," June said. "I was confident because of the momentum we had. We knew we needed to push it in and the line got the job done and I could walk right in."
June has been dynamic in the Panthers backfield this season. Out of the 15 touchdowns Dakota Valley has scored on offense, 10 have been scored by June - nine rushing and one receiving.
June is averaging 139 yards per game and has 695 yards on 97 carries, a 7.2 yards per carry average.
"He's a gamer. He's a very quiet kid that goes about his job and does it with a smile on his face," VanDenHul said. "You really appreciate when you get those kids because he's going to do what he is going to do and will have a smile on his face as he does it. He's a patient runner, he's going to fight through arm tackles and he is going to be gone if he finds any green grass."
However, VanDenHul did wonder if June could handle the workload of being the lead back this season.
He wasn't worried about the skill set. June rushed for 677 yards last season but on only 65 carries, an average of 6.5 carries per game.
June knew he could handle the added workload, though, because he's also played on offense and defense throughout his career. The defensive back has 26 tackles this season.
"I knew I could do it, I just had to do a little more conditioning on the side so I could get myself in shape for it," June said. "I was playing a little bit of both ways already and that prepared me for this year. I've been playing both ways my whole life, even when I was younger."
June has been able to handle the added workload easily. He has 97 carries through five games, an average of almost 20 carries per game. Tommy Nikkel has 320 yards on 34 carries and Chayce Montagne has ran 40 times for 223 yards.
"He showed us a lot of things last year. We knew we had to test him this year to see what he could do for us," VanDenHul said. "Physically he has held up well. You worry about 5 to 10 carries to 20 to 30 carries a game and you don't always know how they will hold up. He has answered the bell and plays well on defense.
"He does it with a smile on his face because he loves the game of football."
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Tyler Smith, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: The Warrior sophomore quarterback accounted for seven touchdowns in SB-L's 63-21 victory this past week. He was 17-of-20 passing for 286 yards and six touchdowns and he ran for another.
Santana Graham, West: The senior has 27 tackles this season to lead the Wolverines' defense.
