METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Dakota Valley's Kobey June has thrived with added workload

While the touchdown was key, the Panthers still trailed by a point. VanDenHul decided to go for two points and he knew right away who the ball was going to, especially after his 40-yard touchdown run.

June scored the two-point conversion, giving Dakota Valley a 15-14 lead, which the Panthers held on to as they improved to 3-2 on the season. It was their third-straight win.

"We knew what play we were going to call. That's how we run the offense. We have three to four playmakers and we get the ball in their hands and Kobey is always one of the first to come to mind," VanDenHul said. "If you need three and get three, you are pretty happy. Our offense line did a great job and pushed forward. They know the situation and they understood it and made sure we got what we needed out of it."

June had no doubt the Panthers were going to take the lead on the two-point conversion. The Panthers controlled the line of scrimmage, allowing June to easily score on the play.

"The line did an amazing job," June said. "I was confident because of the momentum we had. We knew we needed to push it in and the line got the job done and I could walk right in."