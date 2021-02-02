METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Dakota Valley's Paul Bruns steps up in leadership, transition game

Bruns, according to Panthers coach, is closing in on 2,000 career points. After the three games last week, he sits at 1,874.

Bruns scored 600-plus points in 23 games last season, and that averaged out to 29.0 points per game.

“He's just a gifted scorer,” Kleis said. “He can do it in so many different ways, inside, outside shooting deep, shooting in people's faces. And I think (Thursday) was a tough, painful loss, but he's also focused on getting everybody else involved too. So, it's a fine line. That night he stepped up and scored a bunch and the next two nights we had some great wins and he didn't score as much. I think he was perfectly fine with that, with getting a win, which was awesome.”

On the season, Bruns has upped his average, scoring 29.5 ppg.

His scoring is well-known. There’s a reason Bruns has signed with the University of North Dakota men’s basketball team.

There’s a couple more skills that Bruns has been working on since the end of last season: His leadership and his passing.

Leadership was a higher priority. Bruns knew as the leader of the pack — even though Chayce Montagne and Alex Zephier are also seniors on this year’s team — that he needed to be more vocal.