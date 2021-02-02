METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Dakota Valley's Paul Bruns steps up in leadership, transition game

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley High School senior Paul Bruns has proven that he can score at any given time in any given spot on the floor.
Take last week, for example.
Bruns, this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week, started off the week by scoring 44 points against Sioux Falls Christian, but the Panthers lost by double-digits to the Eagles.
In that 92-72 loss to the Eagles on Thursday, Bruns was 13-for-25 from the floor, and that included making seven 3-pointers.
Bruns also brought down 10 rebounds on Thursday.
Bruns, however, didn’t care about the 44 points as much as he did about the 20-point loss the Eagles handed the current third-ranked Panthers (12-1) on their home floor.
“That wasn’t our best game,” Bruns said. “We struggled defensively, and we weren’t making them work like we should. We gave up a lot of layups. We could get a lot better. That loss kind of hurt. We really wanted to win that game. It was really a wake-up call.”
The Panthers bounced back to win on Friday and Saturday against Hartington Cedar Catholic and Mobridge-Pollock.
On Friday night, Bruns scored 19 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the Panthers in a 78-52 win over HCC. He followed that up Saturday night against Mobridge-Pollock with a 26-point, 12-rebound game, as the Panthers won 78-41.
Bruns, according to Panthers coach, is closing in on 2,000 career points. After the three games last week, he sits at 1,874.
Bruns scored 600-plus points in 23 games last season, and that averaged out to 29.0 points per game.
“He's just a gifted scorer,” Kleis said. “He can do it in so many different ways, inside, outside shooting deep, shooting in people's faces. And I think (Thursday) was a tough, painful loss, but he's also focused on getting everybody else involved too. So, it's a fine line. That night he stepped up and scored a bunch and the next two nights we had some great wins and he didn't score as much. I think he was perfectly fine with that, with getting a win, which was awesome.”
On the season, Bruns has upped his average, scoring 29.5 ppg.
His scoring is well-known. There’s a reason Bruns has signed with the University of North Dakota men’s basketball team.
There’s a couple more skills that Bruns has been working on since the end of last season: His leadership and his passing.
Leadership was a higher priority. Bruns knew as the leader of the pack — even though Chayce Montagne and Alex Zephier are also seniors on this year’s team — that he needed to be more vocal.
“Each year, as I get older, I get more experience with being a leader,” Bruns said. “Now that I’m a senior, there’s only three seniors, we have to be leaders for our younger guys. Before, I wasn’t as vocal as I could be. Now that I’m a senior, I needed to take that next step to become more vocal.”
Bruns accepted that role throughout the years, and even though it might not exactly fit his personality, he’s willing to adapt to being the best leader that he can be on and off the floor.
Kleis has seen a different demeanor from his high-scoring guard since the beginning of the pandemic, too.
“He is just super focused on making everybody else better and I think doing whatever it takes to win, you can just see it in his eyes, he's more attentive, he's more focused and he's just a great teammate,” Kleis said. “And, he'll run through a brick wall if you ask him to. I've known Paul since he was a baby. And he's always had a real sense of drive and desire, an uncommon sense of drive and desire and maturity since he was just a young kid and it's really showing now.
“The word special is thrown around a lot but Paul's just had a special maturity and winning mentality,” Kleis added. “Unlike most of any kid I've ever coached. He's just special, he's mature, he's a natural born leader. He's calm, but I don't know if I've ever coached a more competitive kid.”
The next element that Bruns improved upon was in the assists department.
As a sophomore, Bruns only averaged 1.8 apg, and last year, he improved to 3.5 apg.
Bruns has taken more of a step up in the passing game, getting 4.4 apg after Saturday’s win against Mobridge-Pollock.
“I will go to my grave saying that is his most underrated skill, is he is the best outlet passer, I think, in the history of high school basketball,” Kleis said. “He snaps his wrists and throws it up the floor quicker than any kid I've ever seen and puts it on the money every single time. And he's just an incredible outlet passer if he gets a rebound and that really helps key our transition game and which is big for us. It’s pretty cool to watch.”
Most point guards at the high school level may keep the ball and bring it up the floor after attaining a rebound.
Bruns knows that he has athletic enough teammates to get down the floor quick enough to get a transition basket.
Honorable mentions
Colin Hubbell, Bishop Heelan wrestling: Hubbell on Thursday scored a last-second point in the third period during the Missouri River 285-pound championship to take the title.
Aridiana Zamora, South Sioux girls wrestling: Zamora finished second in her weight class division at the Nebraska girls championships, and the Cardinals won the team title.