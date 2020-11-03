METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Dakota Valley's Rachel Rosenquist has the right competitive spirit

NORTH SIOUX CITY — It’s not hard to tell where Rachel Rosenquist got her athleticism from.
It’s also where the 5-foot-10 Dakota Valley High School senior and the rest of her siblings got their competitiveness from.
Rachel’s father is Randy, who is a member of the University of South Dakota Hall of Fame and ‘Rosey’ was the NCC Player of the Year during the Coyotes Elite Eight men's basketball run in 1994.
Rachel is the third of five children in the Rosenquist household. Anything that is done in that house turns into a competition.
“A lot of times we are so competitive. Everything is a competition, even little things around the house,” Rachel Rosenquist said. “Mostly, it’s basketball in our driveway, or games around the yard when we were younger. Everyone wanted to win. We didn’t care how, we just wanted to win.”
Robert Rosenquist, who goes by Bubba, is the most competitive during games of H-O-R-S-E, according to Rachel.
Her competitive doesn’t just stay at home, either. Rosenquist has been a fixture for the Dakota Valley volleyball and basketball teams since her freshman year She’s just as competitive during games as she is at home.
“It’s gotten me more competitive during games and I am always playing to win,” said Rosenquist, the Journal’s Metro Athlete of the Week.
Dakota Valley head coach Mary Miller, who saw ‘Rosey’ play for USD a couple of times, welcomes Rachel’s competitiveness.
Rosenquist is a key reason why the Panthers are 13-5 and ranked in the top three in Class A. She also played a big part in Dakota Valley’s run to the state title match last season where the Panthers finished as the runner-up.
“She is starting to reach her potential,” Miller said. “Offensively she is at the top of her game. She crushed some balls the other night against Madison. She’s played middle, left side, she can hit from any position from the front or back row. She’s so dynamic with her arm swing.
“She's a delight. I’ve been here two years and I’ve never gotten upset with her and when you talk to her and give her feedback, she always acknowledges it. There’s no drama, she just wants to come out and play.”
Rosenquist was already an impact player for the Panthers when Miller became the head coach before the 2019 season.
As good as Miller thought Rosenquist was already, she had one major request for her top hitter.
“I told her she was going to play the back row,” Miller said. “She’s 5’10 and moves so well laterally. She’s very rangy. That turns into covering a lot of ground. The other thing with that, we can set her in a pipe, which is a back row attack in the middle. When we get out of system, she’s there to attack.”
Rosenquist was apprehensive about playing in the back row at first.
Miller knew what Rosenquist could do in the back row, though, and after working with the talented hitter, Rosenquist is second on the team with 203 digs this season.
“I never thought I would have 200 digs,” Rosenquist said. “At first, I was scared because I usually don’t play back row because I am tall and never really thought I would play there. Coach was good at teaching me how to do it and pushed me. I got into it and I got better from her coaching me.”
After figuring out how to play effectively in the back row, Miller had a new request of Rosenquist before her senior season began.
This time it didn’t deal with playing a certain position.
“We needed her leadership. Not only her leadership from her play but also vocally,” Miller said. “Her leadership has been really, really good. She just has such good intensity. If she is not playing well, you can’t tell because she just gets her composure back so easily.”
The new tasks haven’t affected Rosenquist’s play as an attack, either.
Last season Rosenquist led the team with 322 kills and she hit a team-high .302.
Rosenquist is right behind Sophia Atchison for the team-lead in kills this season. Atchison has 174 kills and Rosenquist follows with 163.
Rosenquist’s hitting percentage has gone up this season as she’s hitting .321.
“A hitting percentage of .321 from the left side is fabulous,” Miller said. “We tell them if we can hit .200 from the left side, we can win most matches. She sees a lot of balls and she should get a lot of sets. The left side, you aren’t going to get as many perfect balls so .321 is incredible.”
Rosenquist has a couple of different angles she looks at when she goes up for a kill.
“I just look for open spots. I have a tip down the net that works and not many people see it. That works well,” Rosenquist said. “The line is probably my best spot, too. Usually, anywhere that’s open. Repetition is probably the best thing. Getting a lot of reps in helps me find more spots.”
Even with all of what Rosenquist does, Miller thinks Rosenquist is just scratching the surface and feels she will reach her true potential in college.
“She’s just starting to tap that potential,” Miller said. “Defensively at the college level, balls will come faster. She has the size to block, she just needs the repetition and ability to not press over the net better. The passion she plays with, the other night against Madison, she was throwing her body at balls and making plays she hadn’t made all year. She has that inner drive and that passion for the game.”
Honorable mentions
Jaysen Bouwers, North XC: Bouwers won the Class 4A individual and state cross country championships on Friday in Fort Dodge. The Stars became the first team since the 1960s to win a team title.
Kaia Downs, East XC: The Black Raiders junior finished in third place Friday at the Class 4A cross country meet. She became the second East runner (Shelby Houlihan) to have two top-10 finishes.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!