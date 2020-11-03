METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Dakota Valley's Rachel Rosenquist has the right competitive spirit

Rosenquist’s hitting percentage has gone up this season as she’s hitting .321.

“A hitting percentage of .321 from the left side is fabulous,” Miller said. “We tell them if we can hit .200 from the left side, we can win most matches. She sees a lot of balls and she should get a lot of sets. The left side, you aren’t going to get as many perfect balls so .321 is incredible.”

Rosenquist has a couple of different angles she looks at when she goes up for a kill.

“I just look for open spots. I have a tip down the net that works and not many people see it. That works well,” Rosenquist said. “The line is probably my best spot, too. Usually, anywhere that’s open. Repetition is probably the best thing. Getting a lot of reps in helps me find more spots.”

Even with all of what Rosenquist does, Miller thinks Rosenquist is just scratching the surface and feels she will reach her true potential in college.