METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Dom Drent gets acclimated to northwest Iowa basketball

SIOUX CITY — Dom Drent wasted little time getting to know the basketball scene in the city in the summer.

Drent, an East High School senior, moved to Sioux City from Le Sueur, Minnesota, and when he arrived during the COVID-19 pandemic, he entered himself in an AAU league hosted by The Arena Sports Academy.

That experience has allowed him to have a swift start to his senior year with the Black Raiders, and Drent is this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week.

Drent joined the Arena Basketball Club, and it served one main purpose. He wanted to get to know the players he was going to play with and against.

“Playing ball down here instead of not playing ball at all, it definitely really helps,” Drent said. “I’m around a lot of people who love to play basketball, and I love that. Getting to play with the local players is also really fun to get to know them.”

Drent also got to play alongside his current East teammates along with getting to know them when he went to open gym workouts inside the Black Raiders facility over the summer.

East coach Ras Vanderloo got to meet Drent in-person at an open gym, and Vanderloo’s first impression of the 6-foot-2 guard were the little things that make a good player.