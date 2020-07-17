METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: East's Abby Alter builds energy, passion into softball program

Alter said she’d get some players to come out to get additional workouts in, just because Alter asked them to.

“There’s definitely been a lot of girls besides me staying after,” Alter said. “The energy is there. Hopefully, the younger girls keep that up. I think I have set a good example. I tried always to let them know that the extra work goes a long way.”

Malenosky admitted that he’s been surprised to have that energy be pumped back into the program in just his first year at the helm.

“I’m lucky I have quite a few of them this year, and it’s going to stay like that for awhile,” Malenosky said. “... I like this job and I have kids that want to work hard. They’re here as much as I’m here. I wasn’t expecting this, and then, ‘Oh boy, we have something to work with here.’ One of the biggest things about summer sports is having kids who want to be here. We can do something with this.”

When Abby Alter was working with Cadie Alter, the Black Raiders senior was teaching her 13-year-old sister how to scoop low throws from infielders and how to stretch.