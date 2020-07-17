METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: East's Abby Alter builds energy, passion into softball program

SIOUX CITY — After practice ends, East High School coach Bubba Malenosky sticks around the softball diamond so that players who want extra repetitions can get them.
Black Raiders senior Abby Alter is frequently one of the players asking for more time on the softball diamond.
Alter is one of three seniors on the Black Raiders staff, and her work ethic before and after Malenosky’s practices have been noticed by the younger players.
And, lately, the younger players have come earlier or stayed later, following Alter’s lead.
“She just shows up and works hard, and that’s the type of kid you want to coach,” Malenosky said. “I wish I had her another year. She’s a great leader. She’s that kid you want around. Abby never takes a pitch off.”
After practice on Monday, Malenosky was watching Alter work with her younger sister, Cadie, at first base. Alter isn’t afraid to share her passion for the game with her younger teammates.
Malenosky frequently sees Alter working on hitting during Sunday afternoons with her dad.
“First, I’m at the field too much, but when kids are at the field as much as I am, then I know they love to do what they do,” Malenosky said.
During the season, Alter sent group messages asking teammates if they’d like to get reps while Alter was at the diamond.
Alter said she’d get some players to come out to get additional workouts in, just because Alter asked them to.
“There’s definitely been a lot of girls besides me staying after,” Alter said. “The energy is there. Hopefully, the younger girls keep that up. I think I have set a good example. I tried always to let them know that the extra work goes a long way.”
Malenosky admitted that he’s been surprised to have that energy be pumped back into the program in just his first year at the helm.
“I’m lucky I have quite a few of them this year, and it’s going to stay like that for awhile,” Malenosky said. “... I like this job and I have kids that want to work hard. They’re here as much as I’m here. I wasn’t expecting this, and then, ‘Oh boy, we have something to work with here.’ One of the biggest things about summer sports is having kids who want to be here. We can do something with this.”
When Abby Alter was working with Cadie Alter, the Black Raiders senior was teaching her 13-year-old sister how to scoop low throws from infielders and how to stretch.
“With this last season, I have really appreciated having the opportunity to play, and I’m doing everything I can to work hard and appreciate what I have right now,” Abby Alter said. “This is my last season, and I could have easily had it taken away.”
During the spring, Abby Alter wasn’t able to visit East’s softball diamond.
She admitted it was hard, but found ways to get the job done.
Abby Alter played catch with her family at home, and hit into a net.
“It was hard not going to open gyms to get all those reps in and I tried to work as hard as I could,” Abby Alter said.
Abby Alter has always loved being at the softball diamond. Whether she was working on her hitting or defense at first base, she knew there was always an opportunity to get better. As the days have gone by, that hasn’t changed.
“I tried to work on inside and outside pitches,” Abby Alter said. “It’s harder for me to hit the outside pitches, especially. I always had a problem driving them to the opposite field, because I’m usually a pull hitter. I hit the left side all the time. I had someone front toss to me and just the more reps, the better.”
She knew the little extra work would work out in the end. She was right.
Abby Alter has the Black Raiders’ second-highest batting average at .368 this season, entering Saturday’s Class 5A-Region 1 semifinal against North.
The highest personal goal Abby Alter wanted to achieve is a batting average over .333. She hit .307 two summers ago, but dipped to .267 last season as a junior.
“Bubba says always getting one of three hits is good,” Abby Alter said. “I’m over that right now, which is nice. I think I’m succeeding in what he’s been telling me to do. I’m pretty hard on myself, so I expect a lot out of myself. I’m pretty pleased with what I’ve done for myself.”
Abby Alter is second among East hitters in RBIs (14), doubles (5), hits (25) and walks with nine as a regular No. 5 hitter in the East lineup.
Abby Alter opened up the season with a 3-for-5 game with two RBIs against Western Christian.
She’s been pleased with her season, especially getting hits to the opposite side of the field.
“I always try to work hard as I can and keep a positive attitude,” Alter said.
She said that while this summer may not have been her favorite — since it was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic — but she’s nonetheless enjoyed playing under Malenosky and being around her teammates one last time.
“I think Bubba has done a good job of making sure that we’re having a good time,” Abby Alter said. “... He told us all the extra reps are important."
